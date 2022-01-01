Grow with AppMaster.
No-Code for Customer Service

Successful customer service comes from understanding your customers’ needs and desires, then creating the best possible experience for them. Create the perfect solution for your customer service department with AppMaster.

Ensure satisfied customers

AppMaster helps you drive customer satisfaction and power excellent customer service without breaking your budget.

Enriched Conversations
Imrove customer communications by automating processes and consolidating customer data. Solve problems proactively, and have quality conversations with customers.
Personalized Experience
Easily access data and gain insight into customer info to develop a holistic view of the customer and match the right representatives for the customer for personalization.
Actionable Insights
Plan your customer acquisition strategy with detailed data from applications. Create advanced reports and dashboards to dive deeper into customer pain points and issues to gain insight.
ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

Build new apps in minutes

AppMaster is an AI powered no-code platform. It can be configured to level up any evolving technologies, while helping you to take on future challenges.

Ticket Support

Automate ticket requests with no-code and deal with ticket requests from any channel — email, web, social, phone, or chat.

Issue Tracking

Monitor issues to identify problems and notify impacted customers. Fix issues faster by analyzing trends and enhancing automation.

Case Management

Automatically assign the respective personnel issues for resolution. Automate common requests and manage client relationships.

Customer Self-Service

Drive customer satisfaction with comprehensive customer service portals. Integrate knowledge and action with catalogs and FAQs.

Customer Insights

Capture customer data using any device without the need for spreadsheets. Configure trigger alerts and follow-ups with ease.

Feedback System

Use form automation and go paperless to collect feedback and ensure an automated feedback system from customers.

The future of Customer Service starts with AppMaster!

With AppMaster, you can manage your customer service from just one powerful tool. Don't take anyone's word for it — see for yourself how you too can optimize your business with our software!

