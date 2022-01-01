No-Code for Customer Service

Successful customer service comes from understanding your customers’ needs and desires, then creating the best possible experience for them. Create the perfect solution for your customer service department with AppMaster.
AppMaster helps you drive customer satisfaction and power excellent customer service without breaking your budget.
AppMaster is an AI powered no-code platform. It can be configured to level up any evolving technologies, while helping you to take on future challenges.
Automate ticket requests with no-code and deal with ticket requests from any channel — email, web, social, phone, or chat.
Monitor issues to identify problems and notify impacted customers. Fix issues faster by analyzing trends and enhancing automation.
Automatically assign the respective personnel issues for resolution. Automate common requests and manage client relationships.
Drive customer satisfaction with comprehensive customer service portals. Integrate knowledge and action with catalogs and FAQs.
Capture customer data using any device without the need for spreadsheets. Configure trigger alerts and follow-ups with ease.
Use form automation and go paperless to collect feedback and ensure an automated feedback system from customers.
With AppMaster, you can manage your customer service from just one powerful tool. Don't take anyone's word for it — see for yourself how you too can optimize your business with our software!