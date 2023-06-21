Otter, a leading automatic transcription service provider, has unveiled a new AI-powered chatbot designed to enhance the experience of meeting participants by facilitating collaboration and answering questions in real time. The chatbot, named Otter AI Chat, will be available to all users in the coming days and promises to help provide contextual responses based on the discussions that took place during the meeting.

By integrating the AI chatbot into meeting workflow, participants can ask questions, such as "I'm late to the meeting! What did I miss?" and receive instant summaries. Moreover, the chatbot can generate follow-up emails containing action points after the meeting. This comes in response to Zoom's announcement of a similar feature back in March, aimed at providing meeting summaries to users who may have joined late.

Unlike one-on-one conversation-oriented bots like ChatGPT, Otter's AI chatbot can address queries from multiple users simultaneously. Teammates can tag one another for clarification or assign action items. This feature expands on Otter's existing functionality which allows users to leave comments on transcriptions.

In February, Otter launched another AI-powered bot called OtterPilot, designed to send automated emails containing meeting summaries to participants. The bot also embeds images of crucial slides from the meeting within the notes and transcription. The introduction of Otter AI Chat seeks to build upon the previously released OtterPilot by offering an intelligence layer that enables users to pose more in-depth questions.

Otter has reportedly been actively transcribing more than one million spoken words per minute, although it has not been explicit about whether Otter AI Chat was trained using this data. Furthermore, Otter emphasized that the AI chat data will not be shared with third parties, ensuring user privacy.

The continuous advancement of Large Language Models (LLMs) has paved the way for AI-generated meeting notes and summaries to become increasingly commonplace in meeting-related tools. As a result, companies like Otter and AppMaster are striving to add value to users' experiences by integrating chatbots capable of providing insights based on meeting data, enhancing collaboration, and productivity within teams.