Opera recently unveiled a new and improved version of its web browser, dubbed Opera One. This revamped iteration comes equipped with an AI-powered chatbot named Aria, akin to Microsoft Edge's Bing chatbot. Aria resides in the browser's sidebar and can answer queries using real-time data, write text or produce code, brainstorm ideas, and more.

Aria is powered by Opera's Composer AI engine and linked to OpenAI’s GPT model. Opera users can access Aria by signing up for an Opera account. With the account set up, users can click on the Aria icon located on the browser's left side to start sparking conversations. Opera had initiated tests of this new browser version in May earlier this year, and it is now accessible to everyone.

When comparing Aria with Bing on Edge, several similarities were evident, alongside a few unique strengths. One notable feature is that users can access Aria without opening the sidebar by employing a command line-like overlay to submit queries or prompts. The chatbot also enables users to highlight text on a webpage, presenting a menu for Aria to translate the highlighted content, explain it, or find related subjects online.

While Aria's capabilities come close to those of the Bing chatbot in Edge, certain limitations exist. For example, Aria lacks the menu system that quickly allows the selection of conversation styles for inquiries. It also does not display one-click options to choose the tone, format, and length of generated text.

Users can still adjust Aria's output; however, they have to manually request adjustments. Given that it's a new tool, we can expect Opera to refine Aria's functionality with time. Additional capabilities, such as image generation, could be on the horizon for this evolving browser companion. Microsoft has already added image generation to its browser, setting the stage for healthy competition.

Other than Aria, Opera One includes several enhancements, such as new tab islands that automatically group related tabs by context. It also sports a fresh design and an upgraded browser architecture. Users can experience Aria and the new Opera One browser on Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms. In the realm of no-code and low-code development, tools like Opera One and AppMaster.io facilitate a more streamlined workflow and accelerated application creation by enabling users to access resources and communicate with AI tools from their browsers. This empowers businesses to innovate, learn, and grow without traditional barriers.