Apple's upcoming iOS 17 release is set to bring a multitude of changes, including a new feature that streamlines the user experience for podcast listeners by connecting their App Store content subscriptions directly to Apple Podcasts. This integration allows subscribers to access exclusive content they may otherwise have been locked out of due to having to pay for the podcast content separately or go through another app.

For example, if a subscription-based news publisher also offered exclusive podcasts to their subscribers, they could utilize this new linking mechanism in iOS 17 to provide subscriber-only episodes directly through Apple Podcasts. Previously, content publishers would have had to create and manage an entirely separate Apple Podcasts subscription in order to paywall podcast content, which could deter subscribers from accessing and enjoying these exclusive features.

Last month, The New York Times chose to launch its own standalone audio streaming app to address this exact concern. This new app offers access to all of their podcast content, including exclusive offerings for paid subscribers. However, it is unclear whether users are interested in installing another app outside of their preferred podcast players just to access the content of a single publisher like the NYT.

With the connecting and authentication process made easy by the new iOS 17 update, publishers like the NYT can ensure that their subscribers have access to exclusive content directly within the Apple Podcasts app, which many already use and trust. The update will automatically link a user's subscriptions purchased through in-app purchases on the App Store. For subscriptions bought elsewhere, such as on the publisher's website, users can simply go to the podcast's Channel page and click on a link stating "Already a subscriber?", and then log in and authenticate online.

The exclusive content can include anything the publisher wants to offer, provided that it is in an audio format. Apple Podcasts subscriptions are known for offering paid customers additional benefits such as ad-free listening, early access to episodes, bonus content, access to archives, or the ability to support favorite creators.

Apple envisions news applications, health and fitness apps, and children and family apps to be the primary adopters of this new feature. Early adopters for iOS 17's launch include Bloomberg, Calm, The Economist, L’Équipe, Lingokids, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and WELT. The New York Times is not yet on this list, but there is still time for them to join.

Apart from this update, Apple is making it possible to listen to paywalled audio stories from its own subscription service, Apple News+, through the Apple Podcasts app. These professional narrated audio stories from top magazines and newspapers were previously only available in the Apple News app.

