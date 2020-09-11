Popular smart home automation service IFTTT is making significant changes by introducing Pro subscription plans for its users. The Pro subscription will provide an enhanced experience with advanced and powerful applets capable of accessing multiple data sources and triggering a series of actions. While the free version will continue to exist, it is now limited to just three applets, with unlimited personal applet creation only available to Pro subscribers.

Previously, IFTTT allowed users to create an unlimited number of applets, albeit with simplistic one-to-one action combinations. For instance, an applet could be set up so that when a Ring doorbell is pressed, the music playing on a Sonos speaker is paused. With the new Pro subscription, users can now create more sophisticated applets that enable multiple actions from a single triggering event. In the given example, IFTTT Pro would not only pause the music but also illuminate the doorway light and send an SMS when the doorbell is pressed, all within a single applet configuration.

IFTTT founder and CEO Linden Tibbets announced the update, stating, "Today is the day that If This Then That officially becomes If This and These Then That and That or whatever else you can dream up."

Although the Pro subscription is priced at $9.99 per month, IFTTT is offering a unique promotion allowing subscribers to choose their own price for the first year, as long as it is at least $1.99 per month. Be aware, however, that this special offer will only be available until October 7th.

