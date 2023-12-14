Google Unveils Duet AI for Developers: A New Era in Conversational AI Tools

Google has officially made Duet AI for Developers globally accessible, introducing a new and dedicated adaptation of Duet AI — a service specialized in conversational AI. This significant announcement demonstrates the tech giant's continued investments in artificial intelligence and its commitment to facilitating the tasks of software developers everywhere.

Duet AI for Developers stands as a potent tool that zeroes in on coding assistance based on AI. The system exceptionally merges into your IDE, functioning as a reliable ally offering critical assistance like code completion and code generation. Additionally, it features chat services and Smart Actions — which serve as one-click shortcuts crafted to generate unit tests and demystify complex code.

Richard Seroter, the Chief Evangelist at Google Cloud, communicated the vision behind its creation, We confront daily the challenges and complexities of software development. Our focus pivoted towards using AI as a solution to eradicate boilerplate tasks and improve the coding experience. he shared. Thus was born the AI assistant that not only adapts to the tools used by the developers but injects a touch of Google ingenuity into them.

The usability of Duet AI for Developers extends to several sought-after IDEs such as IntelliJ, Clould Shell Editor, Clould Workstations, PyCharm, and Visual Studio Code. This easy integration facilitates a smooth workflow by offering all necessary assistance without disrupting the developer's virtual environment. Developers can now say goodbye to the chore of constantly leaving their IDE for information and help – all thanks to this AI-powered assistant.

“We've all been there, combing through search results, digging into Stack Overflow, trolling blogs and videos, all because our human memory fails us,” Seroter admitted. “Such disruptions can significantly hamper our productivity. Our goal with Duet AI for Developers is to prolong your work flow state. It offers trusted solutions right within your IDE, thus eliminating unnecessary breaks.”

Google's Duet AI for Developers extends its support to over 20 programming languages, inclusive of Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, C, and C++. Of note, the platform has already established a network with more than 25 partners throughout the IT industry. This system enables the integration and construction of additional functionalities in the solution. Big names such as JetBrains, Confluent, MongoDB, HashiCorp, and Datadog are amongst Google's collaborators on this venture.

In forthcoming weeks, Google intends to upgrade all of the Duet AI services to utilize Gemini, promising further enhancements. Similar to the AppMaster platform, which generates applications from scratch, significantly reducing technical debt, Duet AI for Developers will aim to greatly improve developers' productivity and efficiency.

For those considering a test run, Google is offering Duet AI for Developers free of charge until February 1, 2024, after which it plans to shift to a subscription model.