Google is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their Google Ads platform, offering more personalized and effective ad campaigns. The new conversational technology aims to simplify the navigation of Search ads and streamline the campaign creation process by utilizing AI to merge users' understanding with Google's machine learning algorithms.

Jerry Dischler, the Vice President and General Manager of Ads at Google, explained that marketers can provide their landing page to Google AI, which will then generate a summary and suggest keywords, titles, images, and other vital assets for the campaign. Users can also modify the AI-generated suggestions if necessary. This collaborative approach is similar to seeking ideas from a colleague and allows users to improve performance through discussions with Google AI.

Soon, Google plans to incorporate generative AI into automatically created assets (ACA) for ads, enabling them to create and adapt Search ads more effectively based on the context of the user's query. For instance, a search for 'skin care for dry sensitive skin' might generate a new headline, such as 'Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin,' that aligns more closely with the query by utilizing content from the user's landing page and existing ads. This integration improves ad relevance while maintaining brand consistency.

The same generative AI will be introduced into Performance Max, a feature that helps users produce custom assets quickly and easily. By providing their website, users can let Google AI learn about their brand and populate their campaign with engaging captions and other significant assets. The AI technology will also supply recommendations for new images and offer assistance in creating a lasting impression on consumers across a broader range of inventories and formats.

According to Google, advertisers who utilize Performance Max typically achieve over 18% more conversions at a similar cost per action compared to those who don't. During the recent Google I/O event, the company announced the introduction of a Search Generative Experience (SGE) within Search Labs. It will involve experimentation with AI-enabled snapshots and conversational mode integration for Search and Shopping ads. Furthermore, they plan to test new advertisement formats exclusive to SGE, leveraging generative AI to craft highly relevant and top-notch advertisements tailored to each stage of the search process.

The implementation of AI into Google Ads not only signifies a bold step towards a more personalized advertising experience but is also expected to result in more effective and cost-efficient campaigns. No code platforms, such as AppMaster, are also adopting smart technologies, offering an expedited and simplified approach for businesses wanting to develop web, mobile, and backend applications with minimal technical skill requirements.