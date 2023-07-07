In a significant move to enhance its song identification capabilities, Apple has released a comprehensive upgrade to Shazam, the acclaimed music recognition platform. This innovative upgrade allows Shazam to extend its song detection abilities beyond microphone-based audio into applications like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

This new functionality can be particularly useful for users who encounter interesting background music contained in videos they are viewing, but cannot identify these tracks due to an absence of appropriate information in the video descriptions. The latest Shazam update (v15.36) now makes it possible to identify such otherwise untraceable music tracks.

As initially discovered by 9to5Mac, the procedure for accessing this fresh feature is straightforward: the user initiates Shazam, triggers the identifiable blue button, then switches back to the video in question on YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok, at which point Shazam presents the song details to them.

Not only is Shazam useful to iOS users, but Android enthusiasts can also leverage the power of Shazam on their phones. The new song recognition enhancements are accessible on this platform too, with users simply having to permit the app to listen to audio streams originating from other applications.

This ability to recognize songs streamed straight to headphones is a capability Shazam integrated back in 2019, a year after Apple acquired the company for $400 million in 2018. Following this acquisition, Apple further augmented iOS by integrating a Shazam option directly into the system's Control Center, allowing users to access the song recognition feature more conveniently.

In other related news, TikTok, one of the newly extended platforms Shazam now searches for music tracks, announced a New Music functionality in May. With this feature, TikTok aids users in the quest for fresh music and empowers budding artists by shining a spotlight on their latest releases.

