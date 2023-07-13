In the latest development from Apple, the tech giant has revealed the initial public beta of its upcoming macOS Sonoma. This major update to the macOS ecosystem is scheduled to launch this Fall. Among the key improvements outlined in this update is the extended compatibility of Apple’s password manager with third-party web browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Arc.

For those unfamiliar, Apple’s operating system, macOS, features a built-in password manager that can securely store user passwords. Users can easily retrieve their saved passwords through system settings using their computer password or just their fingerprint.

Password managers come with a gamut of advantages. Key among them is the ability to store a unique, complex password for each online account. This mitigates the risk in the event of a data breach as your other online accounts remain relatively safe. All users need to do is update the password on the affected site and they can proceed as usual.

If you store your passwords using Apple’s password manager, they’re automatically synchronized across all your Apple devices courtesy of iCloud. This includes any iPhones or iPads you might own. But what happens if you use an iPhone and a Windows computer?

In a move to cater to this demographic, Apple, in 2021, unveiled a Google Chrome extension for Windows dubbed iCloud Passwords. The firm also launched a similar extension for Microsoft Edge soon after.

Nonetheless, these extensions were unsupported on macOS. Consequently, one had to use Safari to utilize Apple’s password manager on the Mac. With Safari, users enjoyed features such as automatic filling of login data and the generation of passwords during new account creation. It notably saved users’ passwords within Apple’s password manager. Still, a significant portion of users also use Google Chrome.

Thanks to Apple’s Ricky Mondello’s Twitter announcement, we now know this is about to change with macOS Sonoma. Apple intends to introduce the iCloud Passwords extension to Google Chrome on the Mac.

Given that most web browsers are based on Chromium, they naturally support Chrome extensions. Specifically, browsers such as Arc and Brave will be able to support the iCloud Passwords extension in the upcoming macOS Sonoma.

The capability to access a password manager from any location will rise in significance in the future as more websites start to support passkeys. With this step, Apple not only enhances the utility of their password manager, but also the overall value of its ecosystem, making it more cohesive and flexible for users, somewhat similar to what the AppMaster platform aims for with its no-code application development ecosystem.