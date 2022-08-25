The IBM Systems division offers the IBMi operating system. Running on both IBM PureSystems and IBM Power Systems, it is an operating system that is based on EBCDIC. Although developers are still working on it to make it more efficient, IBMi was introduced in 2008. It is more reliable and essential for application support because it is developed for enterprises.

In 1988, IBM released their first operating system designed to run on their hardware. As technology advanced, the operating system software later changed, and the IBM I OS replaced i5/OS and OS/400 as the company's primary operating system. With specific middleware and databases for corporate use, it is an integrated OS. In terms of business resilience, IBM I can provide exceptional growth for IBM Power servers. The OS addresses several operational and storage management problems that were not previously addressed in business. Along with great infrastructure, it also has upgraded security and compliance tools.

What is IBMi used for?

There are various uses of the IBMi operating system. It can be used for:

Database Management

A built-in relational database for IBMi is available; it is now known as IBM Db2 for IBM i. Coming from non-relational System/38 database, the database was developed and brought as an additional advantage and help for the relational model and SQL. The database support was the name people used to refer to the database earlier as it has no fixed name. In order to distinguish it from IBM's other commercial databases, it was given the moniker DB2/400 in 1994. In spite of its branding, Db2 for IBM I has a completely different codebase than Db2 on different platforms. Moreover, the SLIC layer is not an alternative option, and it is one of the essential components of IBMi.

Networking

Along with the exclusive IBM Systems Network Architecture, IBMi supports TCP/IP networking. In the past, IBM I equipment was accessed and managed via IBM 5250 terminals connected to the system by a twinax cord. Modern IBM I systems are often accessible with 5250 terminal emulators because specialized terminal hardware is becoming less common.

IBM offers two products that serve as terminal emulators for IBMi:

With the help of the Java-based IBM I Access Client Solutions, 5250 emulation is available on Linux, macOS, and Windows.

A web-based 5250 emulator is available through IBM I Access for Web/Mobile.

Open Source

IBM has ported some of the open-source applications to IBMi. The RPM package format is generally used to bundle software for IBM I, which is open-source, and the YUM package management is used to install it. The 5733-OPS package, which was formerly used to deploy open-source applications on IBMi, was succeeded by YUM and RPM. To make the process of porting an open-source software to IBMi easier, PASE is frequently used over the native IBM I APIs.

The open-source application for IBMi include:

PHP

JAVA

Git

MySQL

Python

Ruby, etc.

Programming

RPG, Control Language, C, C++, Java, EGL, COBOL, and REXX are just a few of the programming languages that IBM makes available for IBMi. For Pascal, BASIC, PL/I, and Smalltalk, there used to be compilers available, but those have since been retired. Using the Integrated Language Environment (ILE), programs written in any other ILE languages as well as C, C++, COBOL, RPG, and CL can be tied into a single executable.

PASE's code had to be compiled on an AIX machine when PASE was first introduced. This was the only restriction that was dropped in OS/400 V5R2 amid the possibility that the IBM XL compiler suite could be efficiently used inside PASE. Since then, PASE (GCC) has been used for porting all the other compilers.

Storage

Knowing how IBM I storage management functions will help you comprehend how disk storage is distributed to integrated servers. A technology known as single-level storage is at the core of IBM I storage management. Single-level storage is a ground-breaking storage management design that provides IBM I with exceptional disk I/O speed and significantly lowers the amount of administrative work necessary. IBMi doesn't manage any disk driver directly.

Security

The three main objectives of the system's security are confidentiality, integrity, and availability. External risks like cybercriminals or competitors in business are frequently linked to system security. Nevertheless, the biggest advantage of a well-designed security system is frequent protection against system errors committed by authorized system users. Pressing the incorrect key could result in the deletion of crucial data on a system without good security features. This kind of accident may be avoided via system security.

What does an IBM developer do?

IBM developers can carry out various tasks with the help of IBMi as we have discussed the features of IBMi, which the developers can work on the programming, networking, database, and other features of it. IBM can develop web and mobile applications on IBMi for better efficiency.

What is IBM Rational Development Studio for I?

You can quickly and affordably grow the number of e-business apps for the IBM I by using the IBM Rational Development Studio application package for i. The essential IBM I development tools are all combined into one offering with this package.

IBM has worked a lot on these compilers. You can easily find all the details of the latest updates of IBMi on the official site of IBM, going through which you can find how IBMi is useful for you and what major improvements it has undergone.

The components of IBM Rational Development Studio for i include

ILE RPG

ILE COBOL

ILE C/C++

Application Development ToolSet (ADTS)

What is the IBMi database?

You can access and manage server data using an application or a user interface with the help of the DB2 for the IBMi database. DB2 for IBMi offers advanced features like a relational model and parallel database processing, giving you access to and safety for your data.

The database information's PDF files are available for viewing or printing.

IBM's DB2 I has traits in common with numerous other DB2 implementations.

For easy access to examples and information about DB2 and SQL, use the Database information finder.

Database management, backup and recovery, query, and security capabilities are all provided by DB2 for IBMi.

Conclusion

