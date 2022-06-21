Remote working has become a popular topic of late. Advocates of remote working have extolled the virtues of the flexibility, autonomy, and freedom it brings. But many detractors argue that remote working is ineffective, counterproductive, and ultimately damaging to work culture. This blog will look at both sides of the debate and give you a better idea of what remote working really is and whether or not it can work for you.

Things to prepare before working from home



Working from home sounds like a dream come true. You get to take care of the kids, prepare for the day, and then get to work, but this does not always go as planned. Working from home is not as easy as it sounds, and you may struggle with everything. Let's take a look at some of the things you need to prepare before starting to work from home so you spend more time actually working and less time getting ready.

What do I need to know before working from home?



Many people aspire to become remote workers and avoid the hassle of arriving at the office every morning. However, you'll still find it challenging if you don't know the prerequisites for working from home.

Understand Yourself



Understanding yourself and your working style is crucial in working from home. You don't have the freedom of setting and time in an office. In remote working, you can work out your working style and start accordingly. Decide if you can work better in the morning or the evening. Do you like quiet surroundings, or can you work better with breaks, some interaction, and music?

What Gadgets and Technology are Required?



You should know which gadgets and technology you need in the workplace to work effectively from home. The first thing is your workspace and its furniture. New furniture or significant investment isn't necessary; maybe you should just move and rearrange your existing furniture. But another vital aspect is the technology and an excellent internet connection. Get a good connection and a tidy background if your work involves video calls. It'll make your workplace look professional.

What about the security aspect?



Many offices have secure internet connections and other security arrangements to minimize all kinds of risks. Try to take care of that security during work from home as well. Working from home is easy and challenging at the same time.

Prepare Yourself Mentally



When you're mentally not working, your productivity goes down. So, when you're sitting at your work desk, prepare your mind that you're sitting to work. Therefore, minimize everything else and focus on your work to maximize productivity and achieve your targets as soon as possible. This way, you'll complete the work faster and leave your workplace sooner.

Work-life Balance







WFH doesn't mean you should be sitting at your desk from dawn till dusk. You should try completing your work during your usual office hours and have an excellent work-life balance. Otherwise, working from home will turn out to be a nightmare.

Make Schedules And Routines



To be productive and content with your work, you should make schedules and routines for the whole week or at least each following day. So, when you sit at your desk, you will know what I will accomplish by the afternoon. In the afternoon, cross off the completed tasks and prepare a schedule for the next day or week. Small goals and accomplishments each day and week will keep you moving forward.

Do and don'ts while working from home?



Why do you work from home? It's a question that many people ask, whether it's a freelancer, a part-time employee, or a full-time employee. If you're like most people, then your reason for working from home is to save money. While that's understandable, you still need to keep a few things in mind. Here are a few do's and don'ts when working from home.

Don't Make It Uncomfortable



If you're a remote employee, then make sure you're comfortable. If it's not comfortable to work from home, it might not be worth it. For instance, if before WFH, you were working 8 hours and spending the rest of the day without any tension from the office, and now you're in tension 24/7, then it's a problem. It would be best if you worked out a solution for it. The best solution is to prepare a solid timetable, analyze your work routine, and fix it.

Don't overburden yourself



Many employees save commuting time but ruin their routine. Eventually, they have to work more and overburden themselves. It would help if you strived to establish a regular working schedule in which you begin and end at the same hour and avoid work emails on your phone in bed. It's supposed to be family time.

Working In Chunks



While taking breaks during work is good, you shouldn't scatter your working hours unnecessarily. If it's a lunch break or time for the kids, it's alright. But if your friends are dragging you into some party at an odd time or something, you'll have to compensate for those hours somehow. And this can take away the joy of flexible work hours.

How do you prepare employees to work from home?

Firstly, there should be a solid reason to shift from physical offices to work from home. As we have seen during the numerous Covid-19 businesses went remote and online. And there are a ton of pros to Work From Home. However, the employers should communicate all the reasons and pros to the employees and prepare them for working from home. Moreover, the company or employer needs to

Provide technology support

Setup Long-term solution

Establish effective communication with the team

Help in establishing a digital workspace

Provide digital tools

And set an excellent working relationship



What is the hardest part about working from home?



There are several cons of working from home. The most challenging is the blurred line between working and leisure time. Many employees feel that we don't know when we're working and when we're enjoying our time with family. Both have blended, and now it feels like we're working 24 hours daily.

Moreover, if effective communication and coordination are lacking among team members, working from home becomes a headache. In the office, you can just get up and see the progress of other members. You would be unable to do that to work from home, making it complicated. Other distractions are kids and chores. Many people want to work from home, but as soon as they do, they realize it's not all that it's cracked up to be. You miss out on the camaraderie/friendship of being around other people, and finding a balance between home and work can be challenging.

