In a world where organizing is important, we often compartmentalize objects, ideas, and even people to make sense of them. The same is true of the digital world, where neatly organizing data helps users to find, store, and understand information. We download and consume massive amounts of information daily from numerous sources through our apps, devices, and websites. These online apps, devices, and websites provide information from news outlets, instructional blogs, videos, social media, and e-commerce platforms. Additionally, we communicate with many individuals worldwide in real-time through email, file sharing, and instant messaging platforms.

Keeping all this information organized online is essential to processing or making sense of the data we are bombarded with daily. Fortunately, there is no need to become overwhelmed by the flood of information coming through our virtual screens. This information which is easily accessed via internet browsers, can be organized into easily recognizable virtual branding. This online branding can be likened to street signs that help guide users as they navigate the virtual streets of the worldwide web. We call these "virtual street signs", Favicons. This 5-minute article explores how website designers can choose the right favicons to enhance the experience of their online visitors.

What is the Role of Favicons for Your Website?

The word 'favicons' is a shortened form of the phrase "favorite + icons". Favicons refer to tiny, unnoticeable browser symbols beside each website address. A favicon is a small icon, symbol, or logo that appears to the left of the browser tabs of the website address.

They appear on websites and bookmark pages as simple logos. Favicons create easily identifiable branding and are an important web design element. Essentially, favicons are shortened versions of a webpage or bookmark address; that appear within browser tabs as website logos or icons. Favicons are available in SVG, ICO, and PNG image formats and have a distinctive square shape. PNG format is still widely used as it is the most accessible file format and the smallest size.

Why Having a Favicon is Important for Your Website?

Visual Branding

Favicons can appear as a simplified version of a company logo and can be used as an extension of the website's overall branding. Adding favicons in your website or page browser tabs enhances the consistent brand image online. From a design perspective, the website theme appears more consistent and cohesive to users when a matching favicon logo appears in the website browser tabs or site bookmarks.

Build Trust

Your browser logo or favicon reassures online visitors that they are on a legitimate and trustworthy website. Favicons are especially important for website browsers facilitating e-commerce, banking, medical, and other confidential data. Many online scams and fraudulent web pages were specifically designed to confuse and trick users. Adding favicons to business browser tabs help users feel safer and build trust in your brand. This reassurance will encourage them to visit and interact with your website, conduct transactions, and save site bookmarks.

Site Navigation

Design recognizable favicons in your browser design will enhance site visitors' experience. These site logos help visitors to easily see which website they are on by simply looking at the tiny favicon on the browser screen. Favicons also assist them in easily saving and retrieving site information in the bookmarks tab of the browser. The ability to quickly identify the browser by its favicon helps users navigate your website more easily.

How Can I Add Favicons in 2022?

Designing favicons to add to website browser tabs has become even more simplified in 2022. Many different methods and web tools are available to assist users in designing unique favicons. Firefox browser users can begin creating favicons for their websites by following the steps below:

1. To begin designing favicons, open the browser tab

2. Enter the website address

3. Click right within the open browser of the website

4. Select 'View Page As'

5. Select the tab that says Media

6. This action will populate the tab with favicon logos

7. Scroll through the list of favicons open

8. Select your preferred logo and click 'Save As'

9. Enjoy your new browser favicon

Users creating favicon logos for WordPress blog sites can do so in at least three ways. They can use WordPress favicon generators to add logos to their websites during setup.

They may also use a WordPress plugin to generate the favicon automatically. Designers can choose plugins such as RealFavicon Generator, All in One Favicon, or Fresh Favicon. These plugins easily generate website logos during setup. However, the plugin must remain active to keep website favicons functioning. Designers who desire more control over their websites can opt to install favicons manually by writing code to make them more unique.

Which Favicons Do I Need?

Website favicons are small but important visual browser tools that enhance online branding. Although they have tiny pixels, favicons enhance the experience of website visitors in a big way! Most browser users hardly notice these little logos in their address browser tabs onscreen. However, if these favicons were not there, their user experience on websites and bookmarks would be very confusing. Since these browser logos are an important element of web designing, which favicons do I need?

Size Matters

When designing favicons, it is best to keep their pixels at a reasonable size to allow for space. The most effective favicon sizes feature small but legible logos that have sufficient space within the browser tab. Generally accepted favicon sizes range from 16 x 16 to 24 x 24 pixels. On devices with retina screens, favicon sizes of 32 x32, 48 x48, or 64 x64 size pixels are most optimal. Retina screens are high resolution, so the quality of favicons should be sharp enough to see comfortably. The selected sizing of favicon pixels will add or detract from the overall aesthetics of your website.

Keep it Simple

Designers start with a basic or simplified version of the company logo in creating favicons. Though adding fancy décor design elements to your favicons might be tempting, resist the urge! Designing too many embellishments can affect the pixel size and reduce available space for favicons within the browser tab. Ideally, favicon logos should have the right amount of space within browser tabs to ensure maximum legibility. Simple, clean yet recognizable brand logos make more of an impact than an overly decorative, barely legible favicon.

Add Some Color

Go for bold, bright, easily distinguishable colors when creating favicons for your website. The best practice is to have favicon designers start with attractive, sharp colors. These designers may choose favicon colors that complement or contrast against the browser background. If unsure, use a color wheel to select the most aesthetically pleasing colors for your favicon designs.

The Bottom Line

Favicon is important to place on the website as it will not only make it more recognizable but also give extra beauty and provide proper navigation. If you need help doing this without coding, you can always contact AppMaster – an expert team and a no-code platform to make your life easier.