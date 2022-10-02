Do you also want to earn money easily from a simple app rather than just using it for various purposes? If YES, this post is for you. We all use mobile phones everywhere and for most of our day because it's not only the need but also everything is now possible with the apps inside it. Mobile phones carry the main chunk of internet usage and are also used for simple daily tasks. Daily trades are made on mobile phones.

Whether to pay a bill or buy something, apply for a job, or order food. You can do everything by pressing a button on the mobile phone. The reason behind this can be the busy schedule and routine nowadays; somehow, people are keen to get the more straightforward method to get things done. That is why the internet, apps, and mobiles are getting increasingly popular, and the revenue market is also growing yearly.

You can use mobile apps for a lot of things that are progressing day by day. Have you ever thought you could earn extra cash by using an app, playing a game, or shopping? If NO, well, you need to think again as it is possible to do so. Where so much is possible with internet usage and apps, how will it be challenging to earn money?

Here we are not talking about thousands of ways to earn extra money online can use those apps you use many times a day to earn money from them. So, yes, it is possible, and there is no one way, but there are thousands of ways if you also want to earn extra money from the app.

How do apps make money?

Whenever an app is developed, regardless of its purpose and the free, paid, or in-app purchases, apps can always make you money if you own it.

The best methods by which any app can make money are the following:

Monetization

Affiliate links

In-app advertising

Subscriptions

In-app purchases

Sponsorships

Even if you developed an app that is free to use and doesn't offer any in-app purchases, these money-making features are always there to make money from your created app.

How can you earn money while using the app?

Earning money with apps as a user looks like easy money, and doing so is relatively concise and accessible. Many apps offer to simply download the app from the app store and create your complete profile with your details. Others may offer you the sponsor link to share with your friends and family; as many people register, that link will make you money. But it all depends on the possibilities, the type of app you are using, and the purpose that the app serves also play an important role.

Earning money through apps requires some confirmation process. Every app has a different period. Don't fall for apps claiming to make you money without prior agreement or confirmation. These are mostly bluff and fraud. For instance, if you're using the Uber app and want to earn money, the approval and confirmation process will be required, which can take up to 7 business days. Because before giving you the money, they will get proof of your authenticity with maybe your license details so that their reliability will also remain secure.

On the other hand, many apps allow making money without any confirmation or lengthy process of signing up. Most of the apps support PayPal for payments, so before getting app money, activate your PayPal account.

Why do apps provide money for using them?

That can be a part of a marketing strategy and increase app users. But the depth is something more than that. The app owners monetize their apps and take money for placing banner ads or video ads on other apps, websites, or companies to earn money from them. To do this, they are charging them heavily. The amount they give the user by making money technique is nothing compared to that, so it's easier for them to pay you, and in return they:

Collect your data and sell it to third-party platforms, mostly online survey companies. They need people for data collection and filling up the surveys.

A remuneration percentage is taken after every transaction from the companies.

Get paid via commission with the click on the link forwarded to other websites or retailers.

Rakuten is the best paying for the reasons mentioned above among the money making apps. So, it's not like they favor you by providing ways to earn money but always getting 10x better revenue or something in return from you. It is a give-and-take business for them and you. That can be your information, feedback, comment, etc. In short, it's a kind of trading for you and them, so choose wisely.

What is the best app to make money?

The answer is not one, as choosing the best app to make money can depend on many factors. Consider those before choosing your best app to make money.;

Factors to look for before choosing the app

These are the considerations you must look forward to before deciding and choosing your money making apps, including:

How much the app is giving

Multiple apps available in the market claim to be a money making apps, but most don't even qualify for giving you an earning of a few dollars in a month. While considering making money from apps, you should keep in mind most apps won't get you rich or able to buy a cup of coffee in a day. Look for the percentages they will be paying and how easy and authentic their money would be too dependent.

Pay off

You need to choose apps based on how much you want to earn. For example, if you want to make hundreds or thousands of dollars per month, it's impossible to do that by filling out surveys. You should use apps like Uber, Upwork, Fiverr, and TaskRabbit. These apps are better opportunities for earning good money than others and will pay off you more.

Affirmation

Another factor to consider is to decide how much work you are willing to devote to a task or commit to it. Do you want to use your smartphone only to do quick tasks while lounging on the couch or enjoying a cup of coffee? Or do you prefer to go shopping, travel around, interact with customers, and perform physical labor? The payment quantity is typically directly correlated with the amount of work required done. For example, on TaskRabbit, moving furniture pays more than completing a two-minute survey.

Payment method

Some apps allow you to cash out payments. Most of the time, a PayPal account is used to facilitate cashouts. On the other hand, few apps require you to mail a check. Other apps reward you with points, discounts, and gift cards instead of cash.

So, a small collection of Starbucks points or Amazon gift cards won't be enough to support you or let you buy lunch for yourself. However, if you're only performing a few minor tasks, then it is acceptable because you are not putting your all-time into it. Redeem limits apply to several money-making applications. You might not always be able to withdraw money. So before you begin, carefully read the payment schedule and the agreements.

Initial funding

There are many free apps, but some apps demand investment or entry fees, while others are free to join. For example, Acorns app membership costs up to $3 per month. Or Fiverr take 20% of your sales but gives you a better opportunity to showcase your skills to a worldwide audience. These costs are generally relatively low, as are the initial investments. The free apps are best to use if you don't want to spend any money.

App authority

Before you download any mobile apps that pay and can earn you money, do your research. Verify that the app has a lot of favorable reviews. To find out what dissatisfied customers are saying, read the bad reviews. Typically, all these apps require for registration is an email address. Applications that request sensitive information may be fraudulent. Numerous apps make the assurance that they won't sell your data. Use an app with a good reputation if privacy is crucial to you.

What are the best apps for making money fast?

Many money-making apps are available globally or locally to make money other than your regular job. They mostly give you part-time money. It is not about you having to put all your time and energy into it, but you can earn money when you have spare time, when you are shopping, gaming for fun, or suffering when traveling to an office. In this article, we have listed apps categorically to make you better understand according to your interest.

Let's have a look at some popular categories of apps.

Cash-back apps

Gaming apps

Side hustle apps

Passive income apps

Investing apps

Check out the categories in detail and the apps option to choose of your choice.

Cash back apps

Cash back apps pay and give you a 1-10% rebate on your purchase. There are many cash-back apps like Ibotta, Dosh, Rakuten, and others when you order something online and get it delivered within a week. Allow you to save money every single time when you buy online. Not just money back, but some apps provide points that you can redeem as a price break on your future purchases.

Additionally, some apps also give you rewards even if you are purchasing from physical stores; all you need to have is a receipt. Here are some popular apps based on earning potential and experience using apps that pay over time. Check out the list of the best cash-back apps to pay.

Ibotta

Ibotta is one of the best money-making and well-known apps that pay and allows you to get rewards on your purchase online and at a physical store. It partners with over a thousand merchants, allowing its users to give back a percentage of money on purchases. Ibotta has a website and a mobile app for iOS and Android operating systems on the Google play app store. Once you download the free app, you are allowed to choose the stores of your choice and get paid through several offers.

Ibotta offers a sign-up bonus to new app users of $20 and allows you to share referral codes with friends and family. If your friends sign up through your link, you will get paid a $50 bonus only if you have $20 in your account.

Ibotta allows you to withdraw your cash using a PayPal account or Venmo, or you can use it to purchase any item from a store of your choice. Using Ibotta, you can use your points in physical stores; all you need to do is scan or upload your receipt at the grocery store or if you are making any big purchases at home deport.

Fetch rewards

Fetch reward is another app that allows you to earn rewards and redeem to get paid with gift cards. It allows you to upload receipts on any pharmacy, grocery store, liquor shop, or store you like; it doesn't matter what you shop for or where you shop the most. But it must be a partner brand to earn rewards. Available on both the Google play store and the iOS app store.

You can redeem your points at any tech store, clothing store, and dozens of other storage options available. The only disadvantage of fetch rewards is that it pays a few cents on each receipt, though in case you are purchasing sponsored products, you will get paid the bonus points. Sponsored products include primarily household items that are a basic necessity for everyone, which you will buy anyway.

Rakuten

Rakuten is an online shopping platform that pays the highest cashback than other cash-back apps. It partners with more than 2,500 stores that give you cash back on your purchase every time. You can create your free account and start earning money with Rakuten. New members get paid a sign-up bonus of $10 and their reward after spending $25 at the Rakuten partner store within three months. Available on both the google play store and the iOS app store.

Additionally, you can also get the benefit of extra cash of $25 through sharing the referral link with your friends and family and get cash rewards after they make purchases. You get paid through a check, or you need to have a PayPal account.

There are three ways to earn cash.

Through Rakuten online shop website, after purchasing the item from your favorite store, you will get cash back automatically.

You can download the Rakuten cash back button extension that will notify you whenever you purchase something from its partner store to activate your cash back. Plus, it allows you to apply promo codes on your desired products to buy.

Rakuten has a shopping app available for both iOS and Android. Some people like to use a shopping app rather than a computer to open online stores; download the Rakuten cash back app, a way to shop online.

Upside

Another popular cash back app is available on iOS and Android apps on the google play app store and devices. Upside allows you to scan your receipt and earn rewards for grocery stores, restaurants, and fuel stations. The upside is working with 20,000 businesses, including shell, burger king, Kmart, Dunkin' Donuts, and many more. Once you are done shopping, you can upload the receipt picture into the app and get points and rewards after receipt verification. You can withdraw your rewards through gift cards, check, or PayPal cash. And allow you to withdraw your cash with a fee of $1, but once your balance reaches $10, you can withdraw it for free.

Gaming apps

Gaming apps are a great way to a double treat, earn money and have fun. In most cases, you have to pay to play games tournaments if you want to earn real-life cash. The amount of entry is small (a few cents).

These gaming apps are top-rated, with high rankings and good reviews. It's not about you being restricted to pay for every game, but you can also play free games and earn points to play coupons or rewards but not real-life cash. Let's lighten the famous and demanding game apps that pay and make money in real-time. Available on both Google play app store and iOS app store.

Blackout bingo

Blackout bingo is a free app to earn cash prizes through playing games. It is one of the best money-making apps where you earn money by playing games against other users. The one who pays attention will win and earn the best money. At the start of this game, it was introduced as a luck game; later, it became a game of skills and speed. A single round of each gameplay is about 2 minutes, and within that, you can earn money fast, but real money tournaments and cash-back are not available yet in AR, CT, SD, IL, IN, ME, LA, and DE.

At present, blackout bingo has more than 75,000+ reviews with 4.5-star ratings. It is available on the apple app store and the android app on the google play app store. If you want to earn money right after you download the game, you need to direct deposit your own money 60 cents to play that game pool of $1 and $755 and earn money. However, you can participate in free games and earn Zs (game currency). You can exchange your Zs with merchandise or gift cards. It will take some time to make enough tickets to redeem your Zs with the cash bonus that will make you play games to earn money.

Solitaire cube

Like Blackout bingo, it is also a tournament gaming platform that requires skills because, without skills, you will lose your money. Everyone receives the same deck in the game, and the one who finishes with the most points will win and earn money. You can play Solitaire cube for free and exchange your points with gift cards, but getting enough points will take a long time.

You can pay to play games and win the best money, for this entry fee will start at 60 cents. The maximum price you get paid is $210. It is a well-rated gaming app available to download on the Google Play and iOS app stores.

Mistplay

Mistplay is one of the best money-making apps available on the iOS app store and Google plays app store, with 10+million downloads. People find it a loyalty program for gamers. The more you play Mistplay, the more money you earn. Players sometimes must level up and cross the milestones or provide feedback to the game. You can redeem your gift card points at well-known retailers such as Nintendo stores, Starbucks, Amazon, etc.; you can also get your money in your PayPal account. You can withdraw a minimum of $5 which is 1,500 points in-game.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is another most accessible app available on iOS and the google play app store. There are many games available to play on Swagbucks and earn good money. Besides games, this app is free and allows you to perform different online activities and earn real money.

Swagbucks' online activities include:

Playing games

Watching videos

Answering surveys

Eating at restaurants

Shopping online or physical store

Donation / Charities

A default search engine.

You can redeem your points for gift cards such as Amazon gift cards or PayPal cash.

Side hustle apps

The side hustle apps open up dozens of earning opportunities just by using your smartphone or laptop. Available on both google play app store and iOS app store. As the world has changed after the pandemic of 2019, people support work from home and remote workers.

All you need to have is a laptop or a smartphone to make money and change the way of your traditional income. Side hustle apps allow you to be flexible. You can work whenever you want and deliver your work anywhere worldwide. Following are some best side hustle apps examples.

Uber

Who doesn't know about the Uber app? It allows you to earn money in two ways using a single app. One is ride-sharing, and the second is UberEats, which delivers takeout food orders.

Uber has more than 100 million active members in 900+ cities. Uber drivers earn a handsome amount of money, allowing them to be flexible to work whenever they want without any restricted schedule. They open the Uber app and make themselves available to work and suitable to accept the orders coming their way.

Have you heard about DoorDash? UberEats is the same. You can deliver the food from local restaurants to the selected destination using your vehicle, such as a bike, car, cycle, or even on foot. Available on both google play app store and iOS app store.

Additionally, it allows Uber drivers to get paid right on the day they deliver food or drive people. Uber accepts instant payouts from drivers so that they can get paid a few dollars on the same day instead of waiting long to receive payment in your bank account.

Fiverr

Fiverr is one of the best apps to make money online and fast by simply selling your online skills. That is a freelancing platform and a widely used app by freelancers to showcase their talent online. Fiverr is available as the android app on the google play app store and the iOS app.

It is a marketplace for buyers to buy freelance services and freelancers to post about the services they can provide to those who need them. All you need to do is create a gig and post it on Fiverr so buyers can approach you from there, and you get paid for it. You can use any kind of services on the Fiverr platforms, such as website development, content writing, app development, video editing, logo designing, and many others.

Airbnb

Airbnb is a home or room rental app that helps you earn money by renting a room you usually don't use. Airbnb is an excellent competition for hotels as it gives the flexibility to rent out your room for one night too. All you need to download the Airbnb app just like other apps and calculate your rent through it by adding your location to it. You can set your rates by seeing competitors or hotel rates and earn more money with them. Available on both Google play app store and iOS app store.

DoorDash

DoorDash is a good option for making money by delivering food from local restaurants to destinations. Doordash partners provide delivery charges in exchange for the service fee. That is an excellent opportunity for people to make money, and a restaurant owner with no delivery boy, can contact DoorDash and make delivery possible without increasing the staff. A dasher can earn through delivery service fees and commission base and not as a salary.

How to become a Dasher?

You need to have a bike, cycle, or a car for delivery and authentic insurance to become a dasher. You can choose the time of your flexibility using DashNow or peak days. You can also pre-schedule your timings for availability slots. Available on both Google Play app store and iOS app store.

Passive income apps

Passive income apps are best making money apps that pay and provide you the following features:

Pay you to shop

Discounts on your purchase

Earn gift cards

Browse the internet

Play games

Watch videos

Pay your bills

Rent out your stuff and more

Fill up the survey

Check out some popular passive income apps.

Capital one shopping

Capital one shopping is another free app. It has a unique feature that is called prince protection. With prince protection, you can claim refunds if the prices drop for your purchased product. Capital One Shopping app is connected to your email address to track your purchase and help you deposit the product's difference price in your bank account if the claim is found.

Other than prince protection Capital One Shopping app gives you other perks such as comparing the prices from different retailers, applying automatic coupon codes, and online shopping. The Capital One Shopping app also allows you to scan barcodes to find online deals for the same product if you are shopping at a physical store.

Nielsen Computer and mobile panel

This passive income app is a super straightforward way to earn up to $50 per year. Just download this app on your desktop or mobile and continue to use your gadget as usual. Yeah! $50 is not a significant amount to earn in a year. Still, there is a chance of winning $10,000 with it. If you are a United States resident, there is an option for you to sweeten the pot. Once you join it, you will enter into sweepstakes.

Survey junkie

Survey junkie is considered one of the best survey apps. It's like google opinion rewards providing a survey. However, unlike google opinion rewards that only pay store credit, it can give you real money with 4.6 google play ratings and 4.4 iOS ratings. The survey junkie app has more than 10 million users. People share their opinions in the survey apps and earn gift cards or redeem them for PayPal cash. There is no sign-up bonus for this survey app, but new users get a short survey with high-value tasks, for example, watching videos, confirming your email, and a general profile-building survey.

Once you create your account on survey junkie, you will be able to see the available survey in your dashboard and how many points you will get after completing this task. For example, you can have 40 points for filling 10-minute survey. One point is equal to 1 cent. You can withdraw your money if you reach $5 via PayPal cash or redeem gift cards for the following retailers.

iTunes

Walmart

Amazon

Target

Starbucks

Sephora

Groupon

If you want to cash, you must wait for the next business day to confirm your identity because there is no automatic identity verification system in the survey junkie app.

Investing apps

They are the best money-making apps that give minimal time, cash, and energy and make more money using your cell phone. There are many investing apps, and with them, you can earn a solid amount of money without even investing a considerable amount and time. These apps include the following features:

Free stock shares

Automate your investment

Turn your spare change into investment

Sign up bonuses

Give virtual currency

Add up real cash into your retirement money

Let's have a look at some popular investing apps.

Public

The public is investing in apps that pay is easy to use because of its clean and user-friendly interface. It has multiple advanced features for trading and investing in several stocks, plus it gives you a sign-up bonus without any deposit required. It allows you to enable with investors of several companies. Additionally, the Public app allows you to purchase fraction shares in companies without any drop in the total price of the share. There is no need to deposit any investing price, but you can add your sign-up points into free stock.

Acorns

With Acorns, you can automate your investment in two different ways:

Invest your spare change

Acorns has one of the fantastic features called Round-Ups. if you purchase something for $15.30 from any store, set aside 70 cents to invest in a joint account. It is not like they forcefully grab your money from your account. They just take spare money from your spending money to round it up. With you, you can save money and help build your portfolio without draining your energy.

Acorns earn

Acorns have more than hundreds of retailers partners, which lets you earn money every time you shop at a specific store. Let's suppose you are shopping for $100 at Walmart. Acorns will calculate a percentage of your spending amount of $100 (10% or more for some retail stores) and add this percentage amount into your personal finance. Acorns Earn is an excellent way of creating your portfolio, which will direct deposit your side earnings in your retirement bank account.

Robinhood

Robinhood is a free app that allows you to trade with an easy and user-friendly interface and secure your financial future. It offers commission-free investing and has more than 21 million active customers currently. The Robinhood app is exceptionally user-friendly and easy to use by beginners. It allows users to create an account in minutes. On the Robinhood app, you can invest in the following categories concerning this app, including:

Cryptocurrency

Stock exchange

Options

Gold

ETFs

Robinhood app has two main accounts cash management and brokerage, and its investment is available for 5,000 stock. And the thing that makes this app unique is its 24/7 phone support.

Do money making apps work?

Yes, of course, money-making apps work. But you need to clearly remember that earnings would not be as high as you expect from a regular job. It would be better if you had realistic expectations. In most cases, the potential of your earnings can be relatively limited. It would be best if you were not entirely dependent on these apps for bread and butter. But you can earn extra cash using these money-making apps in your spare time.

Simultaneously, several free apps help you to earn a substantial amount of money if you use them consistently. For example, the cash-back shopping category. With cash back apps, you can save money up to $100 or earn rewards for future discounts. If you are not using any cash-back apps, you might be spending extra money on your shopping. But if you have cash-back shopping apps in your access, you can save money and spend that money on any necessary work or save money for your future.

Then comes another best side hustle app that allows users to earn a handsome amount of money by using those apps. These apps include Fiverr, DoorDash, and Uber. These categories of apps provide real work; sometimes, users get tips if they work well.

Additionally, some fitness apps give you money to lose weight. Yeah, you read it correctly! You need to set your goal of how much weight you will reduce in a specific time frame and get paid for it if you achieve it. But at the same time, you also need to put a few dollars in your account; these apps are simply motivational for your weight loss journey.

What are good apps to make money from home?

Many apps out there promise to make money online, but they collect all your data from your mobile phones and waste your money, time, and energy instead of helping you generate money. This article has created a list of good apps that pay and make money staying at home, with the top two priorities worthwhile and legitimate. As above, describe all apps in detail; it's better to cut the crap and name those apps that pay the priorities.

First is side hustle apps: in our opinion, if you invest your time to make money, you should get good paid. Plus, these apps allow you to show your fundamental skills, such as Fiverr and Upwork, and many other freelancing platforms allow their users to sell their services and earn money according to their demands. These services can also be used for your entrepreneurship, such as website work, content writing, video creation, and many others.

Our second choice is Swagbucks; as you know, this app has a wide variety of categories, and users can choose any category of their interest and earn money. You have so many options to make money just by downloading a single app, and you can watch videos, play games, browse, donate, or filling a survey.

What are the best apps to make money in my free time?

Let's be honest. Most of us would appreciate having more money in our wallets. Perhaps you want to begin saving money for a significant purchase, like a house, or you want to increase the size of your savings account. Perhaps you want to save money to occasionally treat yourself to a facial and massage at that spa you like to have.

Whatever your financial objectives, having more money would improve your quality of life. Fortunately, finding part-time work is not necessary to realize this dream. With the apps we will address, you can earn money in your free time and have all the facilities you love.

If you are reading this heading, it means your priority is making money in your "free time," so we suggest going for DoorDash and Uber. DoorDash and UberEats allow you to earn a solid amount of money just by delivering the food to the right destination. And you can also get tips sometimes if you get a chance to meet generous customers.

The second option is Gaming apps, people tend to play games when they find free time, so it is the best time to kill boredom and double the treat by playing games and earning money. But you can't just open google play, download a game, and start playing; paying for games is a little tricky, or you need the expertise to win against your opponent. So be prepared first, read all the rules and regulations of the game, then play; Good Luck!

How not to run into scammers?

If you want to earn money while using apps, you should keep some things in mind while downloading money-making apps.

First, understand that apps collect your data, including general details about your demographics (age, location, etc.) and more private information like what you browse most, your interests according to your search history, and all online patterns. If data collection from the app is bothering you, read the app's privacy statement.

Naturally, privacy policies are frequently written in formal or technical language. It's wise to check and read FAQs on the company website or platform or knowledge base information to see if they offer simple-to-understand information about what data is required to collect, the reason behind collecting this data, and how it is going to utilize.

Then comes the severe issue of security reasons for personal finance, like bank account information and bank login passwords. Some apps make you enter your login, password, and routing number. Or link your bank account through a third-party supplier like Stripe to get payment from money-making apps. Services like Stripe are typically seen as secure. Therefore, we believe you should feel at ease using them because apps like Stripe and plaid have a good reputation and won't disclose or sell your data.

Pay particular attention to user evaluations by their reviews while assessing money-making apps, especially those posted on the iOS App Store and Google Play store. Companies are not allowed and have no access to change or remove reviews that appear on the official app stores, in contrast to some other user review platforms. Therefore, if an app is a scam, you will probably notice that right away based on user reviews.

Suppose you read any reviews that are not in favor of the app. In that case, It is advised to stay away from the app if many customers experience difficulties with money withdrawals or fail to receive assistance from customer service.

Additionally, you may search on popular platforms, for example, Quora, Reddit, and many others, where users discuss their interactions with various apps.

Guidelines to consider for avoiding scams

No matter which mobile payment app you select, industry professionals advise following these guidelines to be secure from scammers:

Only send money to someone you know; ensure you have their phone number or email address when you do. Put security options on your specific app and your smartphone. These securities include multi-authentication factors which may require a fingerprint, a PIN, or face recognition. Use a strong password that is not easy to guess; for example, add you can add numbers, alphabets, and symbols to make a strong password. Plus, fingerprint features or two-factor authentication keep your smartphone safe. Try not to link your smartphone with your bank account or debit card; use a credit card to make payments. When you send or receive payment, ensure the money transfer has been completed at all times. Never send money to collect a prize or contest prizes.

The bottom line

This article explains that there is possible to make money from an app. If you are looking for an app to do so, the apps mentioned above are among the best apps to make money online, and that is easy money to get while sitting on your couch or playing a game. These are must try and if you already use them, try using them to make money.

