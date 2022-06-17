In recent years, mobile apps have gained immense popularity due to their contribution to business growth. Do you find app development challenges? If yes, you are in the right place! We believe that building an app is not critical when you know nothing about coding. You might be wondering about app development without coding. Is it possible? The answer is yes! This article will discuss the free app builder, the top ten app builders with their features, the cost of app development without coding, and the easiest method to build an app. Let's dig deeper into the details:

How do app builders work?

Not all no-code app builders work in the same way, but most of them follow similar steps to build an app:

Step 1: Get your idea.

Before getting the services of an app builder, it is important to get a clear idea about your app. What are your expectations from this app? What is your target audience? Spending time getting a clear app idea will help you build a comprehensive app with all the necessary features.

Step 2: Select a template

After getting an app idea, you are ready to choose an app template that suits your business needs. For example, if you are running a restaurant, you must select a food template to create an eye-candy app for your customers.

Step 3: Customization

Once you have selected the app template, you can add layout, color scheme, your rand logo, and text for a more personalized product.

Step 4: Test the app

Before launching your app in the market, it's an excellent direction to test it and get feedback from the users. Testing will allow you to make necessary changes to make the user experience more memorable.

Step 5: Publish the app

Once you have made the necessary changes to the app, it's high time to publish it on Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Free App Builder

Building a mobile app is no longer an expensive and complex process. Thanks to the no-code technology that provides business solutions if you do not know how to code. You might be wondering if there is any free app builder to build an app with drag and drop options. The good news for you is yes! Let's begin with the detailed features of this free app builder:

AppsGeyser-A free app builder

In recent years, app builders have revolutionized app development by making it reachable to businesses, students, and individuals. AppsGeyser is a free app builder that allows you to build an app in a few minutes without requiring coding skills. This free drag-and-drop app builder helps business owners and students to learn about Android app building within a few clicks. It offers free app templates to build a native Android app from scratch after filling the form with relevant content. It provides 30 free app templates for business or personal purposes.





Features of AppsGeyser

1. Fast App Building

It allows the build of Android apps with a few simple clicks. AppsGeyser is a quick platform that allows building a mobile app in 10 minutes. You only need to fill app forms with relevant content for development.

2. Free to Use

When using AppsGeyser, you need not pay for the building, downloading, and publishing of mobile apps. It costs nothing to use its app-building features. Moreover, it allows you to download the APK files without paying any subscription fee.

3. Variety of Templates

This free mobile app builder offers 30 app templates that you can choose to meet your personal, educational, or business needs. The free app templates include social media sites like YouTube, TikTok, messenger, browser, video chat, and much more.

4. App Monetization

This free app builder provides a step-by-step guide to monetizing a mobile app. So, you can monetize your Android app with banner advertising or in-app purchases.

5. Social Media Integration

Using AppsGeyser, you can link your mobile app with social sites like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and blog to get more subscribers.

How to build an Android app for free?

Follow these three steps to build an Android app for free:

Step 1: Choose a Template

First, you need to choose free app templates that perfectly meet your needs. These free templates include website, browser, YouTube, TikTok, messenger, video chat, game, or any other app. Using AppsGeyser; you can access all free app templates on the "Create Now' page.

Step 2: Add Content

Upload content like the app logo, name, text, and links to customize your mobile app. It is not that hard. Content Uploading will hardly take 10 minutes to complete.

Step 3: Publish the app

Congratulations! At this stage, you have built a free Android app. It's high time to download the APK file and publish your app on Google Play Store.

Best App Builders

Apart from AppsGeyser, there is a huge market for other mobile app builders. We are unveiling the leading app-building platforms with a proven record in the app development of user-friendly mobile apps. Let's dig deeper:

1. BuildFire

BuildFire is the leading platform in the most reliable app builders market. Using this reliable app-building platform, you can publish your app to give access to your customers. In recent years, BuildFire has gained massive popularity for its intuitive interface, fast app development, and multiple customization options.





Pros

Fast App Development



Intuitive Interface



Customization

Cons

Due to the complex functions, people find it hard to get familiar with its use.

2. Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a popular app builder that allows beginners to build apps to meet their business or personal goals. It allows users to interact with the platform for free. Once users understand its development process, they can choose any subscription plan that meets their requirements. It offers three monthly subscription plans:

Basic Plan, $36/app



Gold Plan, $72/app



Platinum, $120/app Plan







Additionally, this app builder helps the users' in-app building process through tutorials. Moreover, you can access the live chat option to solve any problems you may encounter during app building. To build a mobile app for your business with Appy Pie, follow these simple three steps:

Step 1: Choose your app category like business, education, etc.

Step 2: Customize your app by adding customized designs and app pages

Step 3: Publish your app

Pros

Easy to use



Live Chat



Tutorial Guide



Free trial to explore the app development process

Cons

Appy Pie offers app templates with the same layout.

3. GoodBarber

GoodBarber is the most trusted app builder for Android and iOS. This no-code platform has helped businesses to unleash their potential with reliable mobile apps. This app builder has an intuitive and sleek interface for app building. App building through this app builder is a seamless experience even if you have no coding skills. You can start creating your app instantly after getting registered with this platform. This platform offers distinct features that make it stand out among other app builders.





Pros

Modular Templates



Social Media Integration



Chat



Geofencing



In-App Purchase

The layout of this app builder is structured so well that you can easily navigate all the options. This no-code app builder offers a monthly subscription plan for Android and iOS apps. You can choose the subscription plan that perfectly meets your requirements.

Cons:

This app builder doesn't provide an e-commerce option to integrate with third-party stores like Shopify, Amazon, and other social media sites.

4. Mobincube

Mobincube is a free app-building platform that allows users to build apps with zero coding knowledge. Most free app builders don't offer quality apps, but Mobincube is the leading app builder that adds value. This app builder has a user-friendly interface that allows users to create diversified apps from business to education, home to games, and much more. Using this app builder, you can not only build an app but also launch it at no cost.

Apart from app building for free, it offers the following monthly subscription plans:

Small Plan: $2.99/month



Medium Plan: $9.99/month



Large Plan:$19.99/month



XL Plan: $49.99/month



XXL Plan:$99.99/month



You can choose any subscription plan that meets your business or personal goals.





Pros:

Free App builder



Intuitive interface



Social Media integration



Free app templates



Ads support



Push notifications



Supports eight languages

Cons:

Mobincube doesn't offer a sophisticated product. Moreover, APK files created through this platform are not optimized according to Google Play.

5. Shoutem

Shoutem is an online app builder that helps business owners to turn their ideas into reality. The focus of this app builder is on design, so all the free templates of this platform have sleek app designs. So, if you are looking for a visually appealing app, then the Shoutem app builder is the best option. These app templates are free and can be customized easily. You can modify themes, layouts, colors, and text using free app templates. So, your app will look more relevant and packed with useful features.





Pros:

Free app templates



Apps monetization



Push notifications



Ads



In-app purchase



Create community

Cons:

If you run a small or medium-sized business, you will find its subscription plan costly for apps.

6. Swiftic

Swiftic is the online app builder that helps big to small businesses to shift their operations in a digital world. You can check the credibility of an app builder by the number of apps built using this platform. Swiftic has made a smart choice by targeting big and small businesses. Swiftic allows its users to take a guided tour of their editor and provides on-screen help to beginners learn how to build an app using their platform. This app-building platform has an intuitive interface that even a novice can use to build an app for business needs.





Pros:

Intuitive Interface



Social Media Integration



Money-back guarantee



Tutorials



Free app templates

Cons:

Swiftic has many useful features but lacks advanced options like team management and ad support.

7. AppInstitute

AppInstitute is a free app builder that allows small business owners to unveil their services online through drag and drop functions. This no-code app builder has an intuitive user interface that helps businesses in app building without hiring a development team. Moreover, this app-building platform offers free app templates for 20 business types. You need to follow three simple steps to build an app with AppInstitute:

Choose a free template that meets your business needs.



Add your business icon, text, layout, and color scheme.



Publish the app.

This no-code platform also offers three monthly subscription plans that you can choose as per your app requirements:

AppBuilder: $42/month

AppBuilder Pro: $66/month

AppBuilder Pro Plus: $84/month

Reseller: $340/month





Pros:

Drag and drop app builder



Push notifications



Social media integration



Loyalty programs



Free trial of 30 days

Cons:

This free app builder doesn't update the apps according to the compatibility of the latest devices.

Moreover, their customer support is terrible.



8. AppMaster

AppMaster is a no-code app builder that helps businesses to grow from a small business to an enterprise level. This app builder is more than a no-code platform as it generates the source code. So users get a full-fledged native application with the ability to export the source code, as in the case of traditional development—only an order of magnitude faster, cheaper, and easier to maintain. Thus, AppMaster combines the pros of traditional development and no-code. The platform has detailed technical documentation, which significantly speeds up the process of getting acquainted with it.





AppMaster offers four flexible subscription plans with monthly payments:

Explore: $5/month

Startup: $165/month

Business: $855/month

Enterprise: Get a quote

Pros

AI-generated backend



Source code available



Visual editing tools



Faster app publishing



Offer free trial



Unlimited scalability



The same speed as apps written in code



Simultaneous creation of the web, ios, and android solutions.



Huge flexibility in creating custom solutions



Cons

AppMaster lacks advanced app templates.

9. Appery

Appery is a multi-purpose no-code app builder that offers app development through drag and drop functions. This cloud-based app builder supports app development for iOS, Android, and even Windows Phone. Since this platform is cloud-based, users don't need to download or install it. So, you can start app building quickly. Once the app has been developed, you can share it with clients and business owners in real-time. This no-code platform uses drag and drops options to design the user interface, so beginners can even use it. Moreover, this platform offers tutorials and guidelines to novices that help them to build a basic app. Using this app builder, you can build an app by following the five easy steps:

Choose a template



Design user interface through drag and drop features



Connect the database



Preview the app



Deploy the app







Apart from a free trial, this app builder offers the following four monthly subscription plans:

Beginner: $25/monthly



Pro:$70/monthly



Team:$135/monthly



Ultimate:$500/monthly

Pros

Drag and drop app building



Cloud-based



Mobile back end

Cons

Appery requires basic coding skills if you want to make elaborate changes to your app.

10. MobAppCreator

MobAppCreator is an online app builder that helps businesses build native mobile apps using built-in drag and drop features. MobAppCreator builds apps using modules. This approach allows business owners to integrate various features to make their apps more robust.

Apart from a free trial, this app builder has four subscription plans:

Starter:$24.17/month



Basic:$40.83/month



Pro:$49.17/month



Advanced:$82.50/month

The noticeable point is that MobAppCreator charges these prices on an annual basis.





Pros:

Drag and drop app development



Intuitive interface



Faster app building



Marketing tool for brand's success



Free trial



Cons:

The subscription plans of MobAppCreator are costly for small business owners.

11. Bubble

After going through the top ten app builders, you might be wondering about the easiest app builder to make app development smoother. Bubble-The easier drag and drop solution to build apps with no code. Of the minuses, you are tied to the platform because it hosts mobile apps, so there is no way to a web server for own hosting.

Apart from the free trial, Bubble offers three subscription plans that allow anyone to build an app in minutes.

Personal Plan: $25/month



Professional Plan: $115/month

Production Plan: $475/month



The noticeable thing is that users pay for these subscription plans annually.





Pros:

Intuitive and mobile-friendly interface



No limit on the users' traffic



Require a password for login



Integrate Email, SEO, and analytics for improved performance



Eye candy interface to make the user experience more interactive

Cons:

The bubble only allows you to build web applications. To create native mobile products, you will need to use a third-party service.

Cost of app development

After going through the features, pricing, pros, and cons of different app builders, you might be wondering how much it costs to build a mobile app. So, the answer is that there is no fixed price to build a mobile app. It's similar to purchasing a car, or cell phone, where the cost depends on certain functionalities. The same is the case in mobile development. The cost of a mobile app depends upon the different elements according to your business or personal goals. The following factors can help you to estimate the development cost for your business app:

1. App Type

App type helps to estimate the development cost for a mobile app. If you want basic features in your mobile app, you can get them after paying a cost of a few dollars. These basic functionality apps may include a calculator or stopwatch. Building these apps is really easy because they require basic programs for their work.

On the other hand, if you want to build an app with multiple features, the development cost will increase. So, app complexity directly impacts the overall project cost. So if you want to add payments, use real-time GPS, or add push notifications, the app-building will be costly. You should identify the category of your mobile app, whether you want to build a music app, news app, or health and fitness app. The noticeable point is that your $10,000 app could increase costs to $50,000 if you add advanced features like push notifications, GPS, or payment methods.

2. Development Process

Understanding the development process is necessary to develop a reasonable mobile app. Understanding the development process comes before you're planning about app cost, target market, app updates, and more. If you have no coding skills, the development cost will increase. The reason is that you are going to hire a developer or team of developers or get help from online app builders to build a mobile app. If you choose traditional app development and involve more developers, the more your app is going to be costly. You might be wondering about the charges of a developer. Again, there is no fixed price. However, location is a factor that can specify the charges of your mobile app developer.

3. Who is developing your app?

There is a variety of options you can consider when deciding to hire a mobile app developer. You can consider:

Drag and drop app builders



Freelancers



App development company

Price varies in all cases. You can choose the development solution that suits your budget requirements.

Drag and Drop app builders

Instead of hiring a developer, you might consider a drag-and-drop app builder like AppMaster to meet your business needs affordably. App builders provide significantly cheaper mobile apps. The reason is that they offer app templates to build an app. Once you have selected the best app builder, you can choose a template and start development without technical knowledge.

App building platforms offer business solutions to entrepreneurs or small business owners running on tight budgets. But, big ventures or large businesses need high-level custom development. Fortunately, the AppMaster platform is developer-friendly. So, various options are available to build a mobile app. You can hire a developer or cut down the development cost by using an app-building platform.

Tips to reduce the development cost

The foremost thing you need to cut down on the app cost is to simplify your idea. Add the necessary features only and avoid the expensive features.



Moreover, run only one component of a more complex concept.



After following these tips, you can build an intuitive mobile app for less than $10,000.

Final Thoughts

No-code app building wasn't possible a few years ago. Today, drag and drop app builders are on their high to help small businesses or students build a mobile app to meet their business or personal needs. We hope you are clear about the top ten app building platforms, their features, pricing, and the easiest app builder suitable for beginners. These development solutions allow novices to build an intuitive mobile app even if they have no coding skills.

These drag-and-drop app builders provide faster and cheaper development solutions than traditional development. Above all, some app builders provide free app templates for app building. Among all app-building platforms, we suggest you try AppMaster, which helps entrepreneurs to grow from small businesses to an enterprise level. The noticeable thing about this no-code app building is that it offers the users' source code, technical documentation, and a cheaper app development solution. The mobile app development cost depends on the developers, the development process, and your app goals. You can try any development solution that meets your business needs faster and cheaper.