No-Code for IT Operations

Managing an IT department can be complex and demanding. But what if you could do more? What if you could simplify your daily tasks? Leverage the power of AppMaster and empower your IT operations.

Empower your team with our AppMaster

There’s no limit to the number of new features you can create with AppMaster. Plus, nothing is easier than using AppMaster for routine tasks. Make your IT Operations team happier and more productive.

Streamline Operations
Streamline operations and create custom solutions to meet mandatory IT and security requirements.
Focus on the Core
Empower your IT teams to eliminate inefficient manual processes so they can focus on key value-adding activities.
Expand Self-Service
Create a self-service portal so employees can submit a service request or report an incident and solve any issue.
ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

Build your custom IT operations app in minutes

AppMaster lets you create and manage your very own custom app that can be tailored to your own needs!

Request Management

Receive and route all types of service requests based on predefined rules, and track service requests progress.

Asset Management

Create and maintain all company hardware and software assets, track your asset maintenance schedules.

Incident Reporting

Let employees report incidents from any device, anywhere. Restore normal service asap and minimize the impact.

FAQs Сreation

Create and maintain lists of frequently asked questions available to both employees and the help desk.

Employee Onboarding

Automate tasks such as setting up new users, creating email, setting up computer systems, etc.

Employee Off-boarding

Automate tasks such as removing user access, email backup, taking custody of computer systems, etc.

The future of IT Operations starts with AppMaster!

With AppMaster, you can manage your entire IT environment from one simple dashboard. Don’t just take our word for it — learn more about how AppMaster will help you optimize your business today!

