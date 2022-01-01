No-Code for IT Operations

Managing an IT department can be complex and demanding. But what if you could do more? What if you could simplify your daily tasks? Leverage the power of AppMaster and empower your IT operations.
There’s no limit to the number of new features you can create with AppMaster. Plus, nothing is easier than using AppMaster for routine tasks. Make your IT Operations team happier and more productive.
AppMaster lets you create and manage your very own custom app that can be tailored to your own needs!
Receive and route all types of service requests based on predefined rules, and track service requests progress.
Create and maintain all company hardware and software assets, track your asset maintenance schedules.
Let employees report incidents from any device, anywhere. Restore normal service asap and minimize the impact.
Create and maintain lists of frequently asked questions available to both employees and the help desk.
Automate tasks such as setting up new users, creating email, setting up computer systems, etc.
Automate tasks such as removing user access, email backup, taking custody of computer systems, etc.
With AppMaster, you can manage your entire IT environment from one simple dashboard. Don’t just take our word for it — learn more about how AppMaster will help you optimize your business today!