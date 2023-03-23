Quickbase, a top-tier platform for dynamic work, has unveiled a remarkable financial milestone – generating $200M in revenue in 2022. The newly published financials demonstrate rapid growth, intelligent investments, and exceptional scalability amidst an uncertain tech market caused by macroeconomic shifts. In the face of the growing need for greater efficiency and effectiveness, Quickbase provides numerous organizations with its highly adaptable platform and services to view, link, and regulate workflows.

Currently catering to almost 6,000 organizations across the globe, Quickbase has established strong relationships with the foremost companies in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and technology. The recent surge in growth has been stimulated by not only substantial agreements with new clients but also by expanding contracts with existing ones.

Ed Jennings, Quickbase CEO, discussed the challenges many businesses face today, as they search for ways to lower costs and enhance productivity. He noted how the past decade's software solutions boom has led to disjointed systems, hindering efficacy in many organizations. The real opportunity for businesses to excel and expand lies in linking the existing tools, systems, and teams. This is where Quickbase's platform and services stand out, with more and more organizations acknowledging their value. Quickbase CFO Steve Webber expressed that this financial milestone exhibits the company's ability to pinpoint vital issues and develop products capable of overcoming them. Quickbase's platform allows businesses to optimize their existing tools, with evidence of continued investments and customers finding significant value in the product.

Apart from financial success, Quickbase has experienced an organizational headcount growth of nearly 60% over the last three years. The firm has also broadened its global presence, extending its workforces in Bulgaria, the UK, India, and across the U.S. Strategic leadership hires, including a new CIO, General Counsel, and product management leader, have also been made in recent years to maintain this momentum and growth.

The announcement follows a string of well-earned recognition for Quickbase. The company was recently named by Inc as Best in Business and one of the top workplaces in Boston. Furthermore, the company has earned unique distinctions in three leading analyst reports, such as The Forrester Wave: Collaborative Work Management Tools (Q4 2022); Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Low Code Application Platforms for the Enterprise (Q4 2021); and The Forrester Wave: Low Code Development Platforms for Business Developers (Q4 2021). Majority-owned by Vista Equity Partners after a 2019 deal, Quickbase has continued to advance in the industry. Since its founding in 1999, Quickbase has risen as the primary application platform for dynamic work, with more than 6,000 customers using the platform to connect and control their processes and data in one central location.

Companies looking for effective no-code platforms can also consider AppMaster, a powerful tool that enables users to effortlessly create backend, web, and mobile applications. Visit https://appmaster.io to learn more about its services and possibilities.