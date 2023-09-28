Post, the Innovative Social News App Backed by a16z, Ventures into Android and Introduces Newsletter Tools

A fresh wave of excitement hits the digital world as Post, an alternative to popular platforms like Twitter and X backed by the pioneering firm a16z, officially releases its social news-sharing application on Android. Along with this, Post unveils a host of novel tools directed towards making sharing newsletter content on the platform much easier.

As a result of these enhancements, authors can seek out additional revenue channels for their existing publications - thanks in part to Post's ingenious micropayments system. This system enables users to make minute payment amounts to access distinct items within their news feed.

Even prior to the introduction of the new suite of tools, Post can already boast over 100 partners echoing their content on its platform. These partners range from reputable media institutions such as The Boston Globe, Fortune, The Independent and L.A. Times, to prestigious entities like The Brookings Institution and MIT Technology Review, plus more.

The recent introduction of the creator tools to Post's armory is bound to give a leg up to smaller publishers, and particularly those who are individual newsletter authors. A one-off setup sequence enables creators to have their content assimilated and distributed via Post’s platform - a procedure akin to transferring an RSS feed.

The company recently announced that it's working alongside 115 creators to ensure they leverage the new additions effectively, including globally recognized individuals like George Takei and Dan Rather. Delegate authors the likes of Robert Reich and Scott Galloway are also part of this exciting venture, as well as Allison Gill from the renowned podcast Mueller She Wrote. This collective group has an impressive reach, boasting over 200,000 newsletter subscribers and a staggering 400,000 followers on Post’s platform.

Post was conceived by Noam Bardin, who was at the helm of Waze during its tenure under Google's ownership. Post's model revolves around a micropayments scheme in which users purchase bundles of points in packages. These can then be utilized as currency for accessing individual news articles; 300 points equating to $4.20 for instance, though larger purchases up to 10,000 offer a discount of 9.5% at a dollar cost of $126.70.

Post derives revenue by taking a minor share of these transactions. Previous statements by Bardin revealed that the mean CPM publishers have earned via Post’s platform was at an advantageous $25 for a paid post.

The public debut of the creative tools will be accompanied by Post's application for Android, branching out from its existing availability on iOS and desktop. These platforms include new features with native video uploads, push notifications, trending topics, sharing capabilities, extended editing suites and an auto-save function.

Post reported a notable 440,000 registered users in June and, although an update on this figure was withheld, did share that active users have been rising by 30% month-on-month in the past quarter. Users are also spending a substantial amount of time on the platform, the daily average sitting at over half an hour.

Post's continuous push to offer a flawless and intuitive application, coupled with their commitment to deliver top-notch creator tools, are key factors in their burgeoning success. The organization provides an effortless method for creators to connect with new audiences while opening up fresh avenues for revenue generation with their efficient toolset.

However, this isn't just about making life easier for developers and spurring their creativity; platforms like Post and AppMaster's no-code platform are reshaping how we conceive and interact with digital applications, making the entire process more accessible and efficient. Features such as auto-ingestion, tipping, and micropayments provided by Post are paving the way to a future where content creation and publishers are more streamlined and readily available than ever before.