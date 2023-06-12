Microsoft has announced its intention to integrate PC Game Pass titles on Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service, enhancing cloud gaming accessibility across a range of devices. Spearheaded by Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Creator Experience, the plan will make PC Game Pass titles available on all supported Nvidia GeForce Now platforms.

As detailed by Joe Skrebels, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, in a blog post, GeForce Now users can look forward to playing the PC Game Pass catalog on various devices, such as low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, and TVs. The rollout is expected to happen in the coming months.

While not the complete catalog, a selection of PC games from the library will be available for streaming on the GeForce Now service. This partnership marks a significant development in the realm of cloud gaming, granting PC Game Pass subscribers access to Nvidia’s high-quality game streaming service and RTX 4080 performance levels. Based on internal testing, it has been reported that the RTX 4080 tier outperforms Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming offering in both latency and overall performance.

In addition to supporting the PC Game Pass subscription, Microsoft’s backing of GeForce Now goes a step further, with Nvidia previously confirming that support for the Microsoft Store will become available in the near future. The integration of PC Game Pass titles into GeForce Now aligns with the two tech giants' recent collaboration, a partnership aimed at delivering Xbox PC games to the streaming service.

Earlier this year, Microsoft entered into a decade-long agreement with Nvidia, which saw the company license Xbox PC games for GeForce Now. This move is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to address regulatory concerns regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. If approved, the deal will also grant access to Activision Blizzard titles on the streaming platform.

Despite Microsoft signing multiple 10-year deals with cloud gaming competitors, UK regulators have expressed concerns and blocked the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Nevertheless, Microsoft's PC Game Pass integration with Nvidia’s GeForce Now, a competing cloud gaming service, may provide a much-needed boost in convincing regulators of its intentions.

As the demand for accessible, powerful gaming solutions continues to rise, platforms such as AppMaster support the development of low-code and no-code applications, streamlining the application creation process. Learn more about our comprehensive guide on no-code and low-code app development and explore how best no-code backend tools can improve the gaming experience across devices.