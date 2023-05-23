Microsoft has unveiled Microsoft Fabric, a novel end-to-end data and analytics platform that centralizes on the company's OneLake data lake. The platform also supports integration with other cloud storage services, such as Amazon S3 and Google Cloud Platform (expected soon). The all-encompassing offering features integration tools, an analytics platform built on Spark, a real-time analytics tool, and an enhanced Power BI to provide a user-friendly visualization and AI-based analytics experience. In addition, Fabric includes a new no-code developer interface that enables users to monitor their data in real-time and trigger actions and notifications based on the incoming information.

All these tools are tightly integrated and will also incorporate Microsoft's AI Copilot. Arun Ulag, Microsoft's Corporate VP for Azure Data, explained the need for Fabric, citing the overwhelming number of products and technologies customers must navigate to make sense of data and analytics. He also highlighted the problem of data silos created by many existing data and analytics products. Ulag said that customers want a unified solution without the burden of the integration tax. Microsoft has focused on addressing the core data analytics workloads, such as data integration, engineering, warehousing, data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence, to create a unified experience. The team centered their efforts on building a single compute infrastructure and data lake. Ulag states that their solution offers a unified product experience, governance, and platform for better collaboration, management, and cost savings. Ulag mentioned that he had personally demoed Fabric to 100 of the Fortune 500 companies.

Many enterprise clients are excited about how the platform simplifies their data infrastructure while avoiding vendor lock-in. One of the critical decisions made by the team was adopting Apache Parquet, an open-source column-oriented file format for data storage and retrieval, as the central data lake format. Furthermore, Fabric has been developed with a multi-cloud approach, supporting data in Amazon S3 and forthcoming support for Google Storage. Simplifying the pricing model was another priority for Microsoft. They introduced a common Fabric compute unit to focus on the compute infrastructure, which has a significant impact on enterprise technology purchasing decisions.

The pricing model addresses the waste, integration challenges, and added costs associated with using multiple vendors for data and analytics systems. Ulag explained that the unified compute model allows enterprises to reuse the capacity they have purchased across different tasks at different times, leading to cost savings. To manage data access and governance, Microsoft has integrated Purview, ensuring that employees with the right access rights can analyze confidential data while maintaining strict control over how the data is used. The numerous components of Fabric include Data Factory, an integration service with over 150 pre-built connectors, and a suite of Synapse-branded data tools for data engineering and data science. Power BI enables business analysts to gain insights from the data, and the no-code Data Activator service allows users to trigger particular actions based on real-time data. Fabric incorporates Microsoft's Copilot, designed to facilitate the creation of data pipelines, code generation, and the development of machine learning models.

However, the availability of Copilot on Fabric is yet to be confirmed. Fabric is currently in public preview, and in an unusual move, users can try the service without providing credit card information. As of July 1, Fabric will be enabled for all Power BI tenants. Along with other low-code and no-code platforms like AppMaster.io, Fabric simplifies data analytics and integration for businesses, addressing their need for cost-effective, scalable solutions.