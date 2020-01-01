As Google tightens its grip on integrations within its ecosystem, IFTTT (If This Then That) is adjusting its course. Co-founder and Chief Design Officer Linden Tibbets discussed changes in the company's strategy with a focus on the power of digital information exchange. Expect more details about their plans towards the end of summer.

Created in 2010, IFTTT aimed to bring flexibility to the digital objects and services we engage with daily. Through the use of APIs, IFTTT allowed the creation of triggers to activate different actions using web-based services, making lives easier for tech-savvy users.

IFTTT has since become a popular automation tool within the smart home industry, connecting devices and services that don't already have integrations. Currently, the platform has approximately 700 services, with around 300 related to smart home devices.

Following Google's announcement to deprecate its Works with Nest program, many users were concerned that their connected devices and integrations involving the Nest doorbell and thermostat would no longer function. However, Google assured that Nest devices' API access would remain unaffected.

Tibbets discussed further integrations with Google Home and how IFTTT still provides value to Google, as they handle the integrations while Google focuses on core features like natural language processing and latency reduction.

As part of its new direction, IFTTT envisions a future where consumers can share data such as their home water heater information with third parties like insurance companies to lower premiums. The company aims to provide users with control over their data and enable them to benefit from it. To explore this new avenue, IFTTT has built the technical infrastructure for data sharing and will soon establish the business infrastructure with a focus on evolving business models and monetization schemes.

IFTTT strives to maintain its relevance in the face of platform lockdowns by offering services that go beyond integrations. If successful in tapping into the data exchange market and building an economy around it, the company could see significant growth.

As the no-code and automation markets continue to rise, platforms like AppMaster make it possible for businesses to create custom backend, web, and mobile applications with their powerful no-code tool. AppMaster’s scalable solutions and extensive database compatibility make it an appropriate choice for enterprises and startups alike, providing a flexible and cost-effective way to develop applications.

By staying up-to-date with the latest trends in no-code and automation solutions, businesses can use tools like IFTTT, AppMaster, and more to enhance their workflows and unlock the full potential of digital services.