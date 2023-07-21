In a bid to simplify end user experience management for applications, Grafana Labs has introduced its new tool, known as Grafana Cloud Frontend Observability. The innovative product comes with features that allow organizations to conduct comprehensive monitoring of their application’s frontend health. Further, it helps in investigating frontend problems, tackling errors, as well as querying, correlating, and visually demonstrating frontend telemetry using Grafana.

Presently, it's often witnessed that more of the frontend applications operating code resides on the end user's device. With users viewing the app through an array of devices, operating systems and browsers, or various internet speeds, maintaining compatibility can be a daunting task.

As such, Grafana Cloud Frontend Observability proposes to assess and provide data on vital web aspects such as Time to First Byte, Largest Contentful Paint, First Input Delay, and Cumulative Layout Shift. This information can be manipulated across any dimension as per the company's requirements. It is also valuable in understanding how the diverse group of users interact with the application.

To simplify the process of uncovering errors, the software groups the errors based on common factors. Ranking errors by volume and frequency gives developers a clear view of problematic URLs or browsers. Consequently, this aids in conducting thorough investigations into the errors.

The tool also permits drilling down into particular user sessions on the basis of various parameters like application names, types of browsers, and time frames. This proves useful in resolving issues.

All observability data is housed in Grafana Cloud Logs, enabling teams to convert this data into tailor-made Grafana dashboards. These custom dashboards can be made accessible to team members and stakeholders.

Grafana Labs explains in a blog post, “The frontend of a web application is the part that users directly interact with. It’s the last mile of the digital service you deliver to your customers and it’s directly associated with customer satisfaction and business objectives. Knowing performance metrics such as CPU or memory is helpful, but at the end of the day, what you care most about is if the user experience is affected.”

In the world of low-code and no-code application development, platforms such as AppMaster are providing a more streamlined pathway for businesses in successfully delivering optimal user experiences on the front end. AppMaster.io's robust no-code tool enables users to visually create data models, business logic, REST API and WSS Endpoints for backend, web and mobile applications, taking the IT-team's productivity to a new high.