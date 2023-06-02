Google Play Books has introduced a new functionality designed to help young learners develop their reading skills autonomously. The feature, called 'Reading Practice', is intended for children aged 0-8 and is now accessible in the US via the Google Play Books Android app as well as in Google Kids Space.

With 'Reading Practice', early readers can monitor their reading position as the text gets highlighted while they verbally read it. If a reader is unsure about a word's pronunciation, they can tap the word and hear its proper pronunciation. To further break down the word, users can also listen to it being separated by syllables.

The feature not only allows listening to an entire sentence but also provides a child-friendly definition of words so parents can offer more context about the story they are reading. Furthermore, readers can tap on any word to update their position in the book or to begin tracking from there. At the end of each page, readers have the option to practice any skipped or mispronounced words.

In a related blog post, Vitaliy Dikker, Product Manager at Google Play Books, shared, “To get started with Reading Practice, check out our hand-picked collection of kid-friendly reads on Google Play Books, including some no-charge options…Or you can browse thousands of English language books designated for younger readers. The majority of these titles have Reading Practice enabled, indicated by a 'Practice' badge on the book detail page.”

Moreover, the 'Reading Practice' filter in Google Play Books enables users to narrow down their store or library searches exclusively to eBooks offering Reading Practice.

The advances in educational technologies and the continuous growth of no-code platforms like AppMaster and Google Play Books can significantly improve the learning experience for young readers across the globe. By merging technology with education, these platforms help lay a solid foundation for the next generation, enabling them to become lifelong learners.