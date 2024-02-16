Google Enhances Vertex AI with More Accessible Gemini Models

Developers harnessing the ever-evolving artificial intelligence landscape have reason to take note: Google is widening the accessibility of its Gemini family of large language models through the Vertex AI platform. Among the updates, the spotlight shines on Gemini 1.0 Pro, finally moving from public preview to general availability.

In a twist on what the term 'general availability' typically means, Google is selectively rolling out Gemini 1.0 Ultra (formerly known as Gemini Ultra 1.0), available only to those on an allowlist, suggesting a more exclusive release.

Moreover, Google is gearing up its arsenal with the introduction of Gemini 1.5 Pro. This new iteration promises the prowess of the current front-runner, Gemini 1.0 Ultra, but what truly distinguishes it is its staggering ability to comprehend a context of a million tokens. This represents about an hour of video content, 30,000 lines of programming, or a literary equivalent of over 700,000 words. Gemini 1.5 Pro, featuring a novel 'Mixture-of-Experts' design, is presently in a private preview phase.

Vertex AI is also adopting adapter-based tuning and promises incoming methodologies like reinforcement learning from human feedback and distillation. Introducing such upgrades empowers developers to enhance their models with fresh data and engage in more intricate workflows. A notable addition is the capability to invoke external API functions, which further integrates the power of the Gemini models with additional services.

Moving beyond its platform, Google draws attention to the adaptability of the Gemini API for the Dart SDK, facilitating its use in Dart and Flutter applications. In an effort to foster experimental development, support for the Gemini API is now included in Project IDX, Google's web-based IT development platform, with further integration planned for Firebase, their mobile development platform, through a forthcoming extension.

