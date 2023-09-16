Airtable Trims Workforce in Pursuit of Large Enterprise Clientele

Significant changes are underway at Airtable, the esteemed provider of low-code solutions. In a bid to streamline operations and develop a foothold in the large enterprise segment, the firm has initiated its second large-scale workforce reduction in less than a year. As per the latest report, around 237 employees, constituting approximately 27% of the company's staff, are to be laid off.

Airtable's CEO, Howie Liu, unveiled these developments during an interview with Forbes, stating that these cuts are driven by the imperative to streamline the company's spending while simultaneously boosting efforts to attract large enterprise clients. Previous layoffs enacted in December 2022 had resulted in 254 employees leaving the firm.

Interestingly, Liu highlighted that the layoffs, despite being a hard decision, were a move aimed at attaining a positive cash flow. This move comes in light of a business slowdown following a phase of striking hyper-growth during the pandemic period.

The Airtable application, renowned for its simple interface that resembles a spreadsheet, serves as a cloud-backed relational database. This intuitive solution proves handy for non-technical users while dealing with data analysis, planning, and collaboration for various projects, resembling simplified versions of functionalities available in platforms like AppMaster.

Currently, the company boasts six global offices, and the workforce reduction will influence each sector. The teams dealing with product development and sales are expected to bear the brunt of this strategic restructuring. As of now, Airtable has not issued a public comment on the issue.