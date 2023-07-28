LinkedIn, a platform owned by Microsoft, seems to reside in the incubation stage of developing a new AI-enabled assistant named 'LinkedIn Coach.' As the integration of AI in job applications becomes more prevalent, this tool is poised to provide pivotal support in job-hunting processes and beyond, according to newly discovered information.

In a revelation from Nima Owji, an app researcher known for unearthing under-the-radar attributes from various developers' toolkits, the 'LinkedIn Coach' is set to revolutionize how job seekers use the platform - from facilitating job application processes to building a network in the professional sphere.

Amanda Purvis, a spokesperson for LinkedIn, validated these speculations, telling The Verge that the company continuously explores and prototypes ways to optimize user experiences. While substantial details remain veiled at this time, there is a promise of notable revelations forthcoming.

Indications of what users can expect from this yet-to-be-launched AI assistant have emerged from the Office document-generating Copilot to Bing and even GitHub. These platforms under the Microsoft umbrella have added chatbots to their feature set, fueling predictions that LinkedIn would eventually follow suit.

The new development points to a future where chatbots and AI-powered assistants regularly interact with users, answering inquiries such as 'How does Coach work?' or shedding light on corporate cultures, for instance, at Microsoft. It rubs off the stiff, systematic manner of job applications, replacing it with an interactive, machine-based guide.

Though as promising as it sounds, the incorporation of an AI tool into the LinkedIn platform will be a significant milestone in automation, further simplifying the process of job seeking and applications. The anticipation is high as users keenly wait for it to hit the market. But one thing is for sure, the era of digitized, AI-driven job hunting is here, and it's transforming the way job seekers interact with potential employers.