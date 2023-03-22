In a decade, the majority of programmers might exit the industry. That's a bold claim, isn't it? Yet, this is a highly plausible scenario, and this article will explain how this conclusion was reached. Startup owners often face several challenges when developing software. They note the standard issues that plague software companies, from poorly defined technical requirements and weak management to the struggle to attract and retain top talent.

In the past ten years, development teams aimed to enhance their processes wherever possible. They adopted Scrum, integrated Atlassian products and continuous integration tools, and learned to reuse their existing code base by developing libraries and sharing them across projects. However, their Achilles heel remains their workforce.

The challenges of depending on human labor

A staggering 80% of software development success is determined by the developers' skills and commitment to the product. The quality of a developer's code directly impacts the costs associated with refactoring or potentially rewriting sections of the product from scratch.

Anyone involved in software development has likely encountered the phrase, "It can't be supported any longer. Everything needs to be rewritten from scratch." Product owners sometimes need to rewrite the project several times and occasionally scrap it.

Startuppers note also experienced employee sabotage, often stemming from inadequate oversight by managers, technical leads, and others responsible for monitoring development quality. This highlights an underlying issue that arises when team members have widely differing skill levels. To make matters worse, a crucial employee may vanish just as a product is about to be released. The team is then left scrambling to find a workaround, reassign tasks, and adjust deadlines.

No-code will change the development market

The most apparent solution to many developer-related issues is to replace human labor with automated application development systems that don't require coding.

The advantages include the following:

Independence from programming languages



A more visual and transparent approach



A significantly lower barrier to entry



A reduced need for large teams



A 10-fold increase in development speed compared to even the most advanced frameworks



Drastic reduction in careless errors



The cost is lower at times and sometimes an order of magnitude.



Is every no-code solution beneficial?

Although popular platforms like Bubble, WebFlow, Tilda, and countless others are experiencing rapid growth, they're unlikely to revolutionize the most complex and expansive market segment - enterprise systems and applications.

What will truly disrupt the market is no-code technology with code generation. This underestimated technology offers numerous benefits over traditional no-code solutions, such as access to source code, superior performance, and flexibility in hosting applications.

There are drawbacks, of course. Live previews are more challenging with code generation, as the application must be generated, built, and run before displaying the result. Additionally, not every feature can be implemented compared to traditional programming, though future platform advancements may overcome these limitations.

The future of software development



The outlook is, in fact, quite optimistic and exciting. The widespread adoption of no-code with code generation will liberate countless developers from mundane coding tasks, increasing demand for application architects. These architects will no longer need to master programming languages or the intricacies of various frameworks. Companies will be able to create a higher volume of applications for users, internal automation, and smaller services that were previously deemed too costly or time-consuming.

The relentless rise in development costs will push companies to seek alternatives to hiring programmers. The pandemic and shift to remote work have fueled rapid salary growth and a surge in demand for specialists. Programmers seem to be in such high demand that they barely need to put effort into coding anymore – multiple job offers await them even if they part ways with their current employer.

Misconceptions about no-code



Frequently, developers argue that no-code systems, such as AppMaster, offer constrained capabilities and are unsuitable for developing all types of products.

First fallacy: constructing a genuine product with a no-code platform is unattainable. Although this may hold for the majority of no-code systems, AppMaster is an exception. AppMaster employs actual code generation, developing real applications from templates and schematics while producing source code. AppMaster can create, compile, test, and deploy genuine applications using contemporary programming languages.

Second fallacy: no-code solutions provide limited customization options. To tackle this issue, AppMaster employs a universal business process technique to establish business logic. By converting an abstract programming language into building blocks, users can develop nearly any logic by visually connecting blocks on a canvas. This mimics programming without requiring textual input or programming language knowledge.

Third fallacy: creating a scalable solution on a no-code platform is unachievable. AppMaster was designed with security and scalability in mind, allowing users to develop microservices for the backend. This means multiple backend applications can be created within a project, each being fully stateless and compatible with Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, or other clustering systems, ensuring rapid growth when required.

The fourth common fallacy is that maintaining a no-code solution will be costlier than a traditional code-based approach. In reality, AppMaster's strategy, templates, and logic make modifications more affordable and quicker to implement, as there is no need to alter or rewrite code. Additionally, even if your application does not require changes, you can still generate your app with an updated programming language, enhanced algorithms, and newer module versions, including OpenSSL. This makes any adjustments or iterations more cost-effective than hiring developers.

The fifth and final fallacy is the belief that you will be perpetually bound to the platform. While this is accurate for most SaaS services, AppMaster allows users with a corporate subscription to download all source codes generated by the platform and completely abandon them without any loss. With the exported documentation, source codes, and binary application files, you can proceed with development independently of the platform. In essence, AppMaster provides an easy way to transition away from the platform without any adverse effects.

In conclusion



Three years ago, the AppMaster team started creating a universal no-code platform with code generation. Their goal was to create a platform capable of generating server applications, web applications, and mobile apps without the need for developers. At the time, the idea seemed absurd, but now it represents the future of development.

Whether the AppMaster platform can secure a market share remains to be seen. However, there is a confidence that code generation will irrevocably replace programmers in most tasks, leading to a significant transformation of the software development industry. As no-code technology continues to advance, the role of traditional programmers will evolve, and businesses will need to adapt to keep pace with the changing landscape.