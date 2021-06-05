Here is a quick Webflow and Appmaster.io comparison. Both are no-code platforms but have different features, functionalities, and capabilities.

Below are 7 differences between Webflow and Appmaster.io:

Platform purpose

Webflow is only for websites, it is used as a tool to build and design fully responsive websites from the initial stage to the end-product ready for publishing.

Appmaster.io is for web and mobile application creation. It also takes care of the project development from the beginning till the launching time and lets users maintain their apps even after publishing.

User Interface

Webflow UI is based on drag & drop visuals and canvas that let any user structure the website using the graphical aspect. It is clear and each drag & drop option contains a description.

Appmaster.io UI has a similar structure. The only difference is that there are multiple canvases since the platform lets building web applications and mobile apps as well.

Freedom to design

Initially, Webflow was created for designers to create pixel-perfect websites. It provides a wide range of animations as well as got many templates to choose from. However, sometimes the platform would automatically locate elements and work with styles to reach consistency in design.

Unlike Webflow, Appmaster.io is mainly about the function, rather than the design. It doesn't have any automatic elements arrangement and a great variety of pre-made templates, which makes users responsible for the design, elements location, and additional decor.

Workflows

Webflow is focused on the design, hence it works with frontend and event triggers development only. This makes it difficult to handle any conditional situations and to link Webflow to any backend or API. Additionally, to build and connect workflows with third-party services, Webflow requires integration with other platforms.

Appmaster.io is about the functionality, it gives the ability to work with frontend, backend, and element triggers, which lets creating advanced workflows and logic, connecting API, backends, managing conditional systems with ease, and natively integrate third-party services.

Plans and pricing

Webflow gives quite a big variety of monthly subscription options to choose from. There are special Site plans, Account and Enterprise subscriptions, and even Free options for all users. All plans also contain subdivisions and sub plans to subscribe for.

Same as Webflow, Appmaster.io offers monthly subscriptions. However, the number of options is cut down to Free, Startup, Professional, and Enterprise. There is also an alternative in terms of a flexible Special Offer that can be created for non-standard clients related to nonprofit or educational organizations.

Learning Easiness

Compared to other platforms, it is easier to master Webflow first, especially if you have previous experience working with Html and CSS. It does not give that abundant amount of functionality options, however, it gives users the ability to design high-quality websites with consistent design.

Appmaster.io is a platform that you might spend a little bit more time on learning all processes and logic since it lets users create fully functioning mobile and web applications.

Publishing & Maintainance

On Webflow, you can publish your website within 10 seconds, simply clicking the button "Publish". The user can maintain and perform changes on the running website from the platform anytime and just republish it again to update.

With the Appmaster, after publishing the user gets to update the application on the platform as well as modify the real sheet of code, provided to any user after completing the application built.#nbsp;

Overall Pros and Cons - Webflow:

Pros:

creates responsive websites

gives a variety of animations and pre-made templates

user-friendly interface#nbsp;

works with frontend

applies drag & drop visuals building technique

many different pricing plans for a monthly subscription#nbsp;

quick publishing and website updating

easier to learn than other platforms#nbsp;

available tutorials, documentation, and pointers description

Cons:

hard to create complex workflows with conditional situations#nbsp;

no backend#nbsp;

no integrated third-party services

no separate sheet of code

Overall Pros and Cons - Appmaster.io:

Pros:

creates web and mobile applications

focused on functions and potential features of the app#nbsp;

understandable User Interface#nbsp;

works with frontend and backend

can create advanced workflows with conditions and third-party integrations#nbsp;

drag & drop builder

variety of pricing plans#nbsp;

quick publishing and website updating

provides real code sheet of application#nbsp;

available documentation and pointers description#nbsp;

Cons:

requires time to learn#nbsp;

only a few video tutorials#nbsp;

no pre-made templates



