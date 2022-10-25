Social media is used by 70% of companies to assess applicants, and this percentage also applies to candidates for employment. One of the most popular apps for business and networking nowadays is LinkedIn. LinkedIn is an app targeted toward companies and marketers searching for an online platform. LinkedIn is a platform that allows businesses and professionals to establish profiles and utilize them for networking, marketing, hiring, and job searching. LinkedIn has an excess of more than 850 million users as of December 2021. Because of its enormous user base, LinkedIn is arguably the preferred platform for business development, recruitment, and professional networking.

What is LinkedIn , and how does it work?

LinkedIn decided to go public in January 2011 and filed for an IPO. It became a publicly traded business on May 19 of that same year. However, the most expensive acquisition by Microsoft to date was LinkedIn, which the company purchased in December 2018 for a staggering 26.2 billion USD. As a result, Microsoft Product Revenue and Service and other revenue divisions included LinkedIn. LinkedIn uses three different revenue streams to support itself. After advertisements and premium memberships, the hiring of solutions generates the largest portion of the money.

Most people agree that LinkedIn is the ideal platform for online hiring. In reality, social and professional recruitment platforms now use it as a de facto platform, according to data sources. The LinkedIn mobile app is popular among professionals, job finders, and students to share educational content on the platform, while it is also one of the job portals with companies and job seekers on the same platform.

Top features you must add to make the app similar to LinkedIn

Registration Process

Users will have to register on your social networking app before accessing the app's content. It must be ensured that the registration process is simple while also not requiring more than a couple of clicks.

Inbuilt User profile

The ability to set up a thorough account along with their qualifications and resumes must be available to both employers and workers. Job seekers and companies will benefit from this tool since it allows them to highlight their qualifications, honors, and certifications.

Possibility of Personal Messaging

Allow users of your app to communicate with one another through the app. Social networking app or a professional networking app without communication is not possible. Employers and job seekers can communicate with one another using this function.

Availability of Groups

Allow users of your app to establish groups, invite or add members, and participate in discussions with others who share their interests. The ability to modify group parameters, get rid of members, or even disband the group should always be available to group creators.

Built-in connections

Users of networking software like LinkedIn be able to communicate with other users of the program. The entire purpose of social networking platforms like LinkedIn is to facilitate connection-building.

Notifications feed

This capability allows users to publish unique material, such as short-form posts and articles, and share stuff others have already contributed. Allow app users to interact with the material by sharing, liking, and commenting on it.

Posting of Jobs

To identify the best candidates for unfilled jobs inside their firm and possible for employers to able to conveniently publish job posts and distribute them to other app users.

How to create an app similar to LinkedIn

Extensive time and availability of funds, as well as the hiring of properly qualified staff, are necessary when building an app from the start. Not every company or business owner has such a resource pool, which sometimes causes them to give up on the notion of developing an app. The sole goal of AppMaster is to popularize technology by enabling everyone to create apps at a price they can afford.

The platform allows anyone to create an app without worrying about costs, technical requirements, or time constraints. Let us look at how one can create an app similar to LinkedIn while overcoming all the difficulties mentioned above.

Name your app

Get the right features

Test your app and go live

Using templates can help you avoid having to start from scratch. Since many application features are comparable, you shouldn't waste time learning them. Make sure to concentrate on the distinctive characteristics that provide your app's users value. The development circle should be brief, which is the first and possibly most important consideration. Your Minimum Viable Product (MVP) release cycle shouldn't last longer than 90 days. To identify the most crucial qualities, you must nevertheless gather empirical data and client input. The objective is to maintain the app's functionality while meeting the fundamental operational and security criteria.

How much will it cost to build an app similar to LinkedIn?

Knowledgeable and experienced developers must handle the administration and upkeep of a societal community and effective app. To meet user demands or your business objectives, a team of specialists in app development will turn your concept into a functioning app. It is important to acknowledge that creating an app similar to LinkedIn with related processes requires various experiences.

Professional social networking development and deployment costs might vary based on the kind, functionality, complexity, and architecture of the networking. Thus, it may take up to 1600 hours to construct a platform of medium complexity. You may calculate the development cost for your area by multiplying these figures by the hourly rate of each professional. In North America, the standard hourly wage ranges from 50 to 120 dollars. Therefore, in America and Europe, the price of creating a website like LinkedIn starts at $ 80,000. If you do not have such a budget, consider implementing the project with no-code.

How long will it take?

It all relies on the functionality of the app in question as well as any other criteria you might wish to include. An app similar to LinkedIn takes between four and six months to create app. Usual stage-wise development timeline would follow as shown below.

Documentation – roughly about 25 hours

Development of frameworks – up to 60 hours

UI/ UX Design – up to 120 hours

Interface development – up to 180 hours

Basic development – up to 960 hours

Testing – up to 250 hours

No Code Solution

Although it is challenging, it is possible to create a LinkedIn clone. All you have to do is arrange yourself and gather the necessary financial and human resources. Most of the app's essential features, including data storage and retrieval, business rules, and API development, are generated at the backend. A good choice for efficiently completing your backend development is AppMaster. The distinctiveness of AppMaster rests in the fact that it generates the source code, making it more than just a no-code. In other words, the platform imitates a dev team. With AppMaster, you can make web apps, mobile apps, and backend all in one.