Choosing the right name is vital for your startup’s success. If you get it right, you can become a household name, like Google and Microsoft. If you get it wrong, you could be lost in the clutter. So how do you choose the right name? How do you go about coming up with a startup name? Following is a guide to help you choose the right name for your business.

Choosing the right Name for your Startup: Useful Tips



Choosing the perfect name for your business is one of the most important decisions you will make. The name should be reflective of your brand and what you stand for. It should be easy to remember and pronounce. Here are some valuable tips to help you choose the right name for your startup:

Please keep it simple



An easy name is easy to remember and pronounce. So it’s good to keep your startup name easy for people to recognize and remember. Simple startup names are also beneficial when you launch an advertisement campaign. Such names don’t take much space, are easy to read and spot, and become prominent quickly.

Therefore, you should avoid selecting complex or unknown names. Those names are easy to forget and neglect. Instead, it’s better to go with something easy, so everyone can connect with your startup. That’s how your startup will gain momentum and stand out from the rest.

Make it meaningful



Simple names aren’t enough. Your startup name should reflect your brand and what you stand for. Therefore, it would be best if you made it simple but meaningful. Even if the name is one word or letter, it should have a background and meaning. Most startups solve problems, and your startup name should reflect a cause. It should be meaningful enough to attract people and genuinely stand for something. Now that cause or stand can be for anything from a severe global problem like cleanliness or climate change to minor issues like funky dresses or opportunities for entertainment.

Keep it short



A shorter name is easier to remember. A startup name represents the whole idea of the startup. If people remember that name, they’ll remember your startup. So, your startup name is the single most important entity in your startup. A short name is also easy to write, read, and animate. You can customize it quickly and make attractive logo designs for it. That’s why avoiding long and confusing startup names is better.

Make it unique



A unique name will help you stand out from the crowd. When selecting a startup name, the spelling isn’t crucial. You can choose a simple word like “writer” and tweak it to make it “Ryter.” So, unique doesn’t mean avoiding simple, short words. It means to be creative and fun. Use your creative abilities and brainstorm to come up with a fun name to pronounce or look at.

Know what I’m saying?

For instance, instead of cheesy, use “Cheezious.” Your startup name doesn’t have to be grammatically or syntactically correct. It must be “good looking” or sound interesting enough for people to remember.

Do your research



Make sure another company is not already using the name. Unfortunately, many startup founders ignore research before selecting a startup name. But this can land you in hot water if you aren’t careful.

You should make sure that your startup name is unique and that no registered name or trademark exists.

Naming a startup isn’t easy because you have to pick a different name than other businesses and brands.

Many brand names are already taken, and you should avoid selecting those names.

Many business and trademark laws can make it a legal issue for you and the startup.

After the due diligence, you should register your trademark name. If you forget to trademark your startup, business, or brand, others can easily steal your name.

Test it out



Ask friends and family for their opinion on the name. Friends and family might not be the best judges, but they can tell you their views without hesitation. Everyone has different life experiences and exposure, and everyone will provide valuable insight. That’s why you should test out the decided startup or brand name. Your business will grow with such steps taken in the right direction.

In contrast, if you go directly into the market without tests and trials, you may fail. You’ll have to go through the difficulties and problems in the market, which will be difficult. So, removing as many issues as possible before launching the startup and its name is better.

Get professional help



If you are having trouble choosing the correct name, consider seeking professional help. Since the dawn of the internet, seeking professionals’ help has become way easier. So, instead of going out on this adventure alone, try seeking some help.

You can google.

Seek the help of your startup partners.

You can ask for paid guidance.

How do you come up with a startup name?



Brand names don’t only identify startups and businesses; they’re vital in connecting with your customers. They provide hints about the business’s mission and values. Do you know that simply hearing a brand’s name causes emotional responses in customers instead of rational ones? It’s due to the well-thought background of any name. Businesses can use this simple three-step formula to create the best brand names.

Stay Away From Controversy



Controversies are fatal for any startup or brand. Unfortunately, many businesses rely on controversies for marketing purposes, but that can backfire. Your brand marketing strategy should have space for controversy but shouldn’t revolve around it. The naming process should focus on your brand mission and what you stand for instead of controversy. Successful businesses try to avoid controversy and stay productive and help their customers. You should replicate this success formula for your brand and its naming.

Look For Trademark Issues



Before selecting a name, look for trademark issues. If the name is already registered, you should avoid it. If you don’t, you’ll face many problems ahead. Kentucky Fried Chicken, for instance, had to change its name due to trademark issues. Kentucky is a state, and to register such a name, you must pay a substantial licensing fee. Therefore, the delicious meal-offering company had to shorten its name to “KFC.” This new name was also short and easier for customers.

Cater To Everyone



You shouldn’t restrict your customer to one dish, religion, ethnicity, or region during the naming process. Instead, while naming your brand, think of catering to everyone. For example, one reason for Kentucky Fried Chicken to reduce its name to KFC was the presence of “Fried Chicken” in it. Therefore, while naming it KFC, they tried to cater to health-conscious people. Moreover, they removed the tag of “only chicken selling.” So, after becoming KFC, people can imagine more than chicken at a KFC franchise.

Do startup names matter?



There’s no denying that first impressions count, especially when it comes to business. The name of a startup can be make-or-break, and it’s essential to choose wisely. That said, it’s not all about the name. A great name won’t make a bad business successful, but a bad name can undoubtedly sink a good one. So, while a name is essential, it’s not everything. Focus on building a great business first and foremost, and the name will follow.

Many believe that a great name can help a business stand out from the crowd. But when it comes to startups, does a catchy name really matter? Some experts say yes, a clever name can be the difference between a successful launch and a complete flop. After all, a good name can help a business stand out from the competition and make a lasting impression on potential customers.

Others argue that a great name is just one piece of the puzzle – it’s far more critical to have a strong product or service than to have a clever name. So, in the end, it’s up to each individual startup to decide whether a snazzy name is worth the investment.

What are good names for starting a business?



Businesses have categories. Some businesses provide necessities, some sell luxuries, while others are food-based. We can’t apply one naming strategy to all business categories. To sell necessities and basic life requirements, your startup naming process must focus on the pain points of the masses. Such products are bought by everyone, including the poor and the rich. Therefore, the business naming strategy should also be directed in that direction.

If your business or brand is focused on luxury items, its name should entice the rich into buying them. It should sound fancy, exotic, and intriguing to attract clients that don’t need the product but should buy it because they have the money. Moreover, for food businesses, the naming strategies should be different.

You should look for a name that makes everyone hungry.

Or attract them to eating.

For instance, Cheezious, Coffee-Heaven, and Burger King.

Such names sound excellent and exciting while making the audience want to eat instantly.

Should I name my business after myself?



The naming process of any brand is tricky. Brand owners are often tempted to use their personal names and get done with the naming. Such an approach has pros as well as cons.

The business revolves around you

Your name is associated deeply with the business

Your name becomes a brand, and it’s easy to work in partnerships

People know what you do

The brand has an authentic personality or actual entity behind it

However, your personal actions can harm your business

Your Twitter posts can affect the brand

You may lose your individuality

People expect to talk directly to you instead of a representative or employee

So, there’s no good or lousy naming approach. The naming process is subjective, and you should adjust according to your plans.

Businesses need apps the same way as good names



Today, businesses can’t survive without an app. App building is an essential step in the success of businesses. Brands must create apps to provide them with a separate platform for operations. Apps will not only make their work easier but also thrive.

Previously, creating apps and building an exclusive platform was difficult. However, now you can create apps with a few clicks with AppMaster. In addition, long and complex codes aren’t required to create apps. Instead, you can easily visit AppMaster and build a platform to increase your engagement and sales.

AppMaster is a no-code platform where you can create an app for your business. You also get a complete, powerful backend for your app. Building apps through AppMaster is faster and cheaper than other app-building methods because it utilizes powerful AI.