Why is fleet management essential? Fleet management, once restricted to big organizations with vast caravans of vehicles, is now a growing movement in corporations of all sizes. When it comes to managing a fleet, there are many moving parts at play, from local neighborhood florists with a few vans to nationwide delivery services with tens of thousands of vehicles.

Every business needs to be as efficient as possible. Most businesses nowadays are doing everything they can to boost productivity while also lowering costs. The advantages of utilizing vehicle management software to help you achieve these objectives from anywhere, no matter where the cars are kept.

What is a fleet management app?

What does the term "fleet management" imply?

The activities that are performed to maintain a fleet functioning smoothly, on schedule, and within budget are referred to as fleet management. The term "fleet management" refers to the methods used by fleet managers to track and make decisions on vehicle usage, asset maintenance, dispatching and routing, and vehicle acquisition and disposal.

Fleet management software is a program that aids in the organization, supervision, and coordination of vehicle fleets.

There can be highlighted some types of fleet management apps depending on their goals:

Vehicle maintenance;

Vehicle tracking and diagnostic;

Fuel management;

Driver management;

Tachograph management;

Health and safety management.

For example, one of the most popular fleet management apps for now includes:

Best GPS Tracking System for Small Business: Rhino Fleet Tracking

Best Affordable Fleet Management Software: One Step GPS Fleet Tracking

Best Fleet Tracking App: ClearPathGPS

GPS Insight Tracking Solution

ManagerPlus by iOFFICE

Teletrac Navman

Agile FleetCommander

Azuga

In more advanced fleet management apps, you may automate procedures, link applications, and produce extensive data. It's possible that the development of such an app will be more expensive and require a more complex technology stack with APIs and better UX design. That's why when creating a fleet management application, it's critical to grasp your clients' expectations.

What do people expect from fleet management apps?

Any business that owns a fleet, as well as any firm with a vehicle transportation system, will appreciate the value of a fleet management system. We've outlined the most important features for your fleet of vehicles, as well as their advantages, below.

Tracking a car via GPS is the TOP option

A GPS tracking device is required for a GPS vehicle tracking and fleet management system. You may access real-time location and movement of any of your vehicles once the technician places these devices in your fleet. This data may be gathered using a professional telematics system, allowing you to know precisely where your cars are, where they were when they started their trip, where they ended up and for how long. Not only will implementing this system improve workplace productivity, but you'll also be able to provide better customer service since you'll be able to let clients know when their cars are arriving. To optimize cost savings, sensors that detect fuel levels, doors that are open, and more may also be included.

Behavior analysis of a driver

The ideal fleet management systems will include a feature to monitor and evaluate driving habits. You may evaluate acceleration, harsh braking, speeding, and excessive idling using a driving behavior analysis module. Customers may then provide drivers with direct feedback to assist them in correcting undesirable habits and avoiding accidents. It will also result in significant fuel cost savings as drivers drive more efficiently. Costs and downtimes associated with maintenance and repairs typically go down.

Alarms

Alarms are a fantastic asset for businesses to use in order to react promptly to any unforeseen event with their vehicles. Alarms should be configurable to your specific requirements, such as an alarm that is set to watch for speeding. It's critical to stay aware of changes so that your vehicles are properly and successfully running.

Fuel tracking

Fuel efficiency is a major issue for fleet managers, as fuel expenditures account for a large proportion of a business's expenses. With this functionality, you may keep track of fuel levels 24 hours a day, seven days a week and see how often cars get refilled and emptied. In this way, you can find out if any leaks or theft have occurred. You may create alarms to warn you and the driver as soon as draining begins, and obtain a precise reading of the fuel level in tanks over time. The amount of gasoline used by each vehicle and time period is recorded.

Route planning and monitoring

Do you know where your vehicles are taking the most efficient route? This functionality will assist you in monitoring routes and anticipating future occurrences, supporting your fleet management decisions while also lowering fuel consumption and increasing production. Customers will have quicker delivery times and a better customer experience.

Why do people need fleet management apps?

Trucking firms that use software to help manage their vehicles' maintenance and safety will benefit from improved compliance with all relevant ELD regulations. Information may also be utilized in the event of a fleet accident or lawsuit, such as an audit or claim.

Key steps in a fleet management app creating

Fleet management software development, like any other app, begins with determining the target audience and includes typical phases such as competitor research, feature set selection, technology stack selection, and coding.

Understand your user

It's all about getting to know your customers better, as we discussed when we spoke about consumer expectations. Understanding your user allows you to perform many tasks more effectively:

Developing a superior product; Identifying product features; Devising a strategic and beneficial promotional plan are all examples.

Gather essential information for a user persona by conducting research and establishing important demographic characteristics.

Think about security

What is the best way to safeguard your company's data?

2-Factor Authentication, also known as two-step verification, is a form of multi-factor security that uses both a password and a one-time code delivered to your smartphone; To avoid possible security problems, set the session mode to a specific time; Personal information, like any other sensitive data, should be handled with caution. In fleet management applications, avoid using bright and attention-catching typefaces.

What characteristics should fleet management software have?

Begin by reviewing the essential elements of every personal fleet management software.

Make this process quick and painless, but keep in mind that it must be safe since you're handling a lot of company information.

A driver profile is a tool that allows drivers to provide basic information about themselves and then edit it.

Drivers and managers will be able to access and manage all of their data, get immediate access to it, and make filtering selections by period and categories.

Notifications: be alerted when something is happening on the road.

You may also use your fleet management software to provide additional features.

Choose a tech stack

A technology stack, sometimes known as a "solutions stack," is made up of programming languages, frameworks, a database, front-end tools, back-end tools, and apps linked by APIs. Product firms frequently use analytics monitoring tools.

For application data you can use Python, PostgreSQL, Ruby, Rails, Kafka, Go, Apache Spark, Airflow, Snowflake, MQTT, Qubole, Fivetran.

For Android: TensorFlow, Jupyter, Kubeflow, Amazon IoT.

DevOps: Docker, Kubernetes, Bazel, Nix.

You may need to think about APIs and AI solution integration depending on the complexity of your fleet management software.

It's critical to determine whether you'll develop a native app or a cross-platform one, since this will necessitate altering the technical architecture.

Create an understandable UX design

With the personal fleet management software, managing data should be simple. Consider how the user will go from one screen to another and back again. To avoid overwhelming customers, only show them essential information at a time. To make everything simple and easy to understand, we propose using basic language. The fleet management software does not have to be mired in foreign words.

Test and launch

When the vehicle management software development process is almost complete and ready to launch the first MVP, have your QA staff thoroughly test it. Involving individuals from logistics and healthcare in the procedure will be beneficial. After everything is double-checked and optimized, launch your fleet management software. Keep in mind that launching doesn't necessarily imply putting the product on sale. The application's success is based on a marketing plan.

Conclusion

Consider your clients and their needs. To produce a useful fleet management app, keep the design process in balance with your users' demands and expectations at all times. Keep things simple. Users will appreciate UX design and data visualization that is easy to comprehend. Customers must be treated with respect and professionalism at all times. Make sure your clients are aware that their information is secure. Making fleet management software in 2022 is a fantastic notion. Don't be scared of the competitive market. You can try building your first no-code fleet management app on our AppMaster.io platform.