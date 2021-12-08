Job boards can be a great way to help connect employers with potential employees or help people find new jobs. They can also be helpful for businesses that are looking to fill a position quickly. Let's discuss how to create and set up the job board, what to include and how to get people to use it.

Definition of a job board and its benefits

Usually, a job board is presented as a website or online platform where employers post job ads and potential employees search for job opportunities. Boards offer many benefits for both companies and candidates.

Employers can use such tools to find qualified candidates quickly and easily. They can use job boards to find and hire candidates with specific skills or experience. You can reach many potential employees and cover the targeted audience by posting job openings on such websites and platforms.

Candidates will easily find jobs that match their skills and interests using job boards. They are also great for research as they provide more information about the company and help better understand the employer. Searching options that job boards have help narrow your request and look for the exact ads.

Among the boards' benefits are the following:

Wide job searching capabilities. Advanced search options allow you to find the jobs or candidates of your interest. It is possible to sort the ads according to the criteria such as experience, certifications, pay rate, location, etc.

Resume building. Writing a professional resume is a difficult task. But job boards usually provide pre-made forms that you can complete and get a well-organized resume. As a board creator, you can share some tips or blog posts on resume building.

Niche boards. Niche job boards are created for specific professionals, making it easier to find a job according to your needs. It can be an IT-related board or a platform for musicians.

Why should you create a job board?

Creating a job board is a perfect way to connect employers with potential employees or help people find new jobs. Boards can be set up in different ways, and there are many other things you can include on them.

You can build internal software for finding applicants. It is especially relevant to large enterprises, where there is always a vacant position. It will be much easier to look for candidates with a customized internal employment system. Plus, it will boost and promote the employer brand of your company.

Such a platform can quickly become an additional source of income if you create software for a broad audience. For instance, you can integrate the subscription system and charge users monthly for posting on your board or the number of ads published.

Setting up the job board

Before setting up the job board, there are many things you need to consider.

The first step is to decide what type of job board you want to create: will it be the internal board or an open platform that anyone can use. There are plenty of options. Analyze at least several types and choose the one that meets the needs of you and your users. Depending on the type of your job board, write down the list of desired features to include beforehand.

Next, select a tech stack. It will determine the nature of the website or platform you create. Knowing what tools and techniques you will be using will help you plan the budget and time for the project realization.

Once you've selected a tech stack, decide on the design and layout of a job board. Prioritize the simplicity because the layout should be convenient and intuitive.

Finally, create an effective content marketing strategy for your board. It will help you promote the board among the targeted users.

Selecting a tech stack

At this stage, you need to accomplish several important tasks. Start with defining the features and functionality you want to include on the board. Then evaluate the budget, find resources, and analyze your team's level of technical expertise. These few aspects will directly influence the selection of the technical stack.

You can choose from ready-to-use job board software, no-code tools, and open-source software. Each of them has its pros and cons. We suggest reviewing all available options and selecting the one that meets your needs.

The ready-made job board software

A ready-made job board software can save you time and money. This category of tools is especially beneficial for businesses that don't have the resources to build their board.

There are some different software options available, and each has its advantages.

Jobscan is a popular choice for job boards as it has many helpful features and is easy to use. It also has a large community of developers who can help with any questions or problems you may have.

Open-source software

Open-source software is software that is available for anyone to use and modify. This can be an excellent option for businesses looking for a cost-effective way to create a job board with custom functionalities. Among the widely used software right now are JobBoard, Job Manager, and Job Board Software. These options allow businesses to create a job board quickly and easily. They typically include several features that can help make the process easier, such as online applications and email notifications.

One of the most remarkable features of open-source software is the availability of support. That means that people are available to help with issues, problems, and bugs if they arise. It can be beneficial for teams that are not well-experienced in programming. Many open-source software options come with easy installation to be up and running quickly. They can also be customized to fit the needs of a business, which is an advantage over most commercial options.

A good example is WordPress. WP is a famous website builder. Even beginners can work with this open-source instrument, which provides robust functionality to build complex websites, including large-scale online job boards.

No-code platforms

No-code tools are becoming more popular for building websites and all types of applications. This is because they allow the development of anything without learning a programming language and writing code. You can find many tools available, but some of the most popular ones include Wix, Squarespace, and Weebly.

No-code tools make creating a website quick and easy, not requiring you to write a line of code. You can also add job listings, applicant tracking, and resumes to your job board.

Wix. With Wix, you can create a job board in minutes by using drag-and-drop tools to add your content. You can choose from thousands of free or premium templates to customize your website, and there are hundreds of editable elements that you can use to organize the layout. The software is updated regularly, so you can be sure that it is safe to use on your website.

Weebly. Weebly is another popular no-code platform for creating websites and applications. No matter what sector your business is in, a template will be available for you to customize. The platform also uses HTML5, which means you can access the latest features.

Squarespace. Like the other platforms, Squarespace lets you create a website quickly and easily without writing any code. You can select from thousands of customizable themes, so finding one that fits your brand is easy. There are also hundreds of page layouts, allowing you to create almost any design.

All of the mentioned software mainly offer website building functionality. But with such tools as AppMaster.io, you can also build more complex solutions, for example, web and mobile applications, to allow your future users to enjoy the job board on any device they prefer. AppMaster.io also has an intuitive interface and convenient drag and drop builder, making it easy to work with the platform.

The main benefit of using a no-code tool is that it is quick and easy to create your website without needing any coding knowledge. The platforms also allow you to add features to your sites, such as job listings and applicant tracking.

What to include in a job board?

When creating a job board, it is essential to include a range of information to help potential employees and employers. Some of the most important elements include the following.

Job listings

The essential part of any job board is the job listings. It is where employers can post their open positions, and potential employees can search for jobs that match their skills and experience. When creating job listings, include the following information: job title, position description, location, requirements, and salary information.

Applicant tracking

Another important feature of a job board is applicant tracking. It allows businesses to keep track of all applicants who have applied for a job. When creating your applicant tracking system, you should make sure that you include the following information for each job listing:

how many applicants have applied;

date of submission;

candidate name;

job applied.

Resumes and cover letters

If potential employees are looking for jobs on your job board or company website, including resumes and cover letters is a good idea. This means they can upload their documents to your website, and employers can search for them quickly. Think of the suitable format in which candidates will be allowed to submit these documents.

Additional Features

In addition to job listings, applicants' resumes, and cover letters, many other features can be helpful when running a successful job board. Looking at the needs and requirements of your target audience is essential, as this will help you determine which extra features will be helpful.

How to promote a job board?

When you finish the project and have the ready software, it is vital to invest in its promotion. That will help make it easy to find and ensure that potential employees and employers know about it. There are several ways to promote your job board, including the following:

Social Media;

Advertising;

SEO;

Email Marketing.

Social Media. One of the best ways to promote your job board is social media. Social platforms allow you to reach many people quickly and easily. You can create engaging posts shortly describing the benefits of the board. Make sure to leave the link to it, so readers can easily go to the site or download an app.

Take advantage of using the media and infographics, for example, showing statistics like the number of people who successfully found a job through your board.

Advertising. Another way to promote your job board is advertising on professional websites and different relevant platforms. It allows you to target a specific audience and can be helpful when looking for particular applicants.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is also important, as this allows employers and potential employees to search for the jobs they are interested in quickly.

Email Marketing

Finally, you can promote your job board through email marketing. This gives you direct contact with employees and employers, which can help boost the platform. You can create a regular newsletter and provide valuable updates through it.

To sum up

Job boards connect those looking for jobs and those searching for perfect candidates. They can also be helpful for businesses that are looking to fill a position quickly. By including the correct information in your job board, you can make it easy for potential employees and employers to find what they are looking for. Social media, advertising, and email marketing are all great ways to promote your job board and reach more people.