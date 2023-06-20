Vimeo, a popular video hosting and sharing platform, is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve the video creation process for its users. With the introduction of AI-powered editing features, the platform seeks to cater to entry-level creators, such as CEOs, employees, and social media managers, and help them achieve desired effects without extensive skills or resources.

Starting from July 17, Vimeo’s Standard plan users will have access to AI-powered tools that enable them to create scripts, record videos using a built-in teleprompter, and eliminate filler words and awkward pauses from their recordings. The Standard plan subscription is available for $20 per month, billed annually.

According to Vimeo’s internal research, approximately 50% of its customers need multiple takes while creating videos, and 25% of those who reshoot require over five takes. Ashraf Alkarmi, Vimeo’s Chief Product Officer, emphasized the importance of breaking down barriers to video production, which has proved to be a highly effective communication channel.

Utilizing generative AI from OpenAI API, Vimeo’s script generator can produce video scripts using essential inputs, such as a brief description, tone, and desired duration. The teleprompter tool offers customizable font sizes and pacing for the users to follow during recordings, while the text-based video editor automatically removes any unwanted filler words and pauses.

These AI-powered tools have the potential to be used in various use cases, from hosting virtual events and company meetings to creating promotional video content. Alkarmi highlighted that contrary to the common misconception of Vimeo as just an entertainment platform, the company aims to help any business use video as a powerful communication tool for internal and external audiences.

Vimeo has a history of investing in AI technology, as the acquisition of the AI-driven video editing company Magisto in 2019 shows. The platform then built its Create tool on the Magisto infrastructure, allowing users to develop video content from stock photo and video sources as well as personal archives. AI integration seems to remain a priority for Vimeo’s future plans, especially considering the stiff competition from numerous startups and established tech incumbents offering AI-based video editing tools.

