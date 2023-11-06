🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Creator of Python Pandas, Wes McKinney, Strengthens Posit's Commitment to Python and R Communities

Nov 06, 2023
Creator of Python Pandas, Wes McKinney, Strengthens Posit's Commitment to Python and R Communities

In what appears to settle Posit's dedication to contribute substantially to the Python and R ecosystems, the creator of Python Pandas, Wes McKinney, has stepped in as the principal architect. His association with the firm identifies Posit, formerly known as RStudio, as a committed participant in the Python world, in addition to the R ecosystem.

McKinney expressed his enthusiasm for advocating the needs of the PyData community in his affiliations with Posit. He also mentioned his keen interest in advancing several open-source projects that form a vital part of critical technology infrastructure, as he remarked in a blog post.

McKinney, apart from being celebrated for creating the Python pandas data analysis library, holds the credit for contributing to other open-source projects. This includes Apache Arrow, Apache Parquet, and Ibis. He co-founded Voltron Data, a platform specializing in composable enterprise data systems. His extensive involvement in such diverse open-source workflows signifies the potency he brings to Posit’s mission.

The recruitment of Mckinney underlines a deliberate expansion of Posit’s mission. The company, formerly known as RStudio and renowned for its work around the R programming language and its admired RStudio IDE, underwent a name change last year. The new name was not an indication of changing connotation. Instead, it asserted Posit's pledge to maintain its work commitment for R and also extend its helping hand to data evangelists and teams working with both R and Python.

To solidify its commitment, Posit has introduced a Python version of its Shiny Web framework in recent years. It has also unveiled Quarto, a technical publishing platform that embraces R, Python, and Observable JavaScript equally. Posit Connect, its enterprise data platform designed for collaboration and communication tasks in both R and Python, has gained much attention. This consistent innovation not only sets Posit as a key player in Python poise but also reflects its constant efforts to drive collaborations and synergies between R and Python communities.

