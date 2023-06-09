Meta is set to introduce AI-generated stickers in its Messenger app, marking the company's first foray into generative AI features for its social applications. The disclosure came during a companywide meeting attended by The Verge, giving further insight into Meta's ongoing expansion and development of its AI capabilities.

Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta's Vice President of AI, informed employees that the company plans to utilize its image generation model to enable users to create stickers based on text prompts. Internal testing of this feature will commence before it becomes available to the general public.

Al-Dahle expressed excitement for the potential offered by AI-generated stickers, stating, Our users can have infinitely more options for self-expression, cultural representations, and even trend relevance. He also emphasized that stickers are just the beginning, with the company working on AI models capable of transforming images in various ways, such as adjusting aspect ratios or converting an image into a painting-like appearance.

In addition to the generative AI features within its social apps, Meta has been delving deeper into AI technology, developing the LLaMA language model and announcing a new open-source AI model. This comprehensive model encompasses text, audio, visual, movement, thermal, and depth data components. With these advancements, Meta aims to bring AI agents to billions of people and roll out generative AI features across its suite of platforms, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram.

