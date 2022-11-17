Today, Jotform announces the launch of Jotform Teams, an advanced collaboration platform aimed at enabling users to efficiently share workspaces and data. The new feature is a natural extension of the company's no-code platform designed to help organizations manage their workflows and projects more effectively.

With Jotform Teams, organizations can assign various roles and permissions to each team member, streamlining collaboration processes when creating forms, tables, reports, e-signature documents, and applications. Team members share the same workspace and access the data tailored to their responsibilities, allowing for:

Commenting on the launch, Aytekin Tank, Jotform's Founder, and CEO, said, 'Whether teams are working in a physical office or remotely, collaboration tools like Jotform Teams have never been more important for improving the way organizations work together and manage their most important data. We take our users’ feedback to heart, and the development of Jotform Teams was based on just that. Our Enterprise customers were the inspiration, and we started working full speed ahead to create Jotform Teams to suit their needs.'

Jotform Teams Functionality

Jotform Teams provides a fully collaborative environment enhanced by a complex permissions system, allowing organizations to create workspaces tailored to their needs. Users with the right permissions can move existing personal forms into a shared workspace for further collaboration and review.

The platform supports different roles with preset permissions for form creators, data viewers, and team collaborators. Each team can structure their assets by various dimensions such as projects, clients, and resources, enabling them to create workspaces without changing their working habits.

Furthermore, users can access an activity log to view workspace activity, including a search feature to navigate different teams and workspaces, given the appropriate permissions. This functionality is especially beneficial to larger organizations where managers and administrators need to quickly locate projects for input or evaluation.

Positive Feedback from Beta Users

Jotform Teams has already attracted enthusiastic beta users, one of which is Tevin Noel, Senior IT Manager at Tennessee State University. Noel commented, 'Jotform Enterprise is lovely and easy to use, and the new Teams feature makes it great. I use it as the admin for contracts, procurement processes, payments, enrollment management, help desk support, and marketing support. Jotform Teams makes it easier to maintain our documents in one place versus each team member having their forms and documents in separate folders. It’s going to save a lot of time.'

Another beta user adds, 'I manage data collection for our global departments in order to run our organization more smoothly and efficiently. We have over 90 forms and have collected data from over 4,000 submissions, and Teams is the only thing that I have found on the market that gives me the ability to collaborate with my colleagues in a shared workspace. It’s all about improving workflow, and Jotform Teams is it.'

Alongside powerful no-code platforms like AppMaster.io, Jotform Teams aids organizations in their quest to achieve smooth workflow management. The collaboration tool complements Jotform's existing no-code platform, which includes a Form Builder, E-signature Solution, PDF Editor, Mobile Forms, Tables, Apps, Approvals, and more.

Jotform Teams is accessible for single-user plans to help organize projects more efficiently. To gain full access to the feature, organizations must upgrade to Jotform Enterprise.