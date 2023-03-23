IFTTT, the popular productivity platform that enables users to create automations across multiple apps and devices, has launched three new AI-powered services. These new automations are available exclusively to users subscribing to the platform's $5 monthly Pro Plus plan. IFTTT, an acronym for "if this, then that," allows users to link actions between different devices and applications through automated workflows called "applets." Examples of these workflows include adding songs to a Spotify playlist from liked videos on YouTube or receiving weather notifications on your smartphone every morning.

The latest addition to IFTTT's automation services includes AI Social Creator, AI Content Creator, and AI Summarizer. Each new integration can generate various written content types when combined with specific apps and devices. These new AI-powered integrations are built using OpenAI’s GPT-3 AI language model, according to Peter Curley, IFTTT's vice president of marketing. This model is an older version of the GPT-3.5 used for the ChatGPT preview and comes before the recently announced GPT-4, which powers Bing's chatbot. The AI Content Creator automation, for instance, can create an outline based on a topic entered in IFTTT's note widget, automatically saving it to Google Docs. On the other hand, the Social Creator feature can auto-generate tweets describing and linking to an item added to your RSS feed. The AI Summarizer performs actions such as emailing summarized versions of articles published by specific news outlets.

IFTTT users can access these integration applets on the platform's website or create their custom applets. While ChatGPT and Bing's chatbot allow users to generate summaries or craft social media posts, IFTTT's new integrations streamline this process further, making it more automated and efficient. "We are really excited about the potential for AI and automations", Curley shared with The Verge. "Our plan is to release additional AI services in the near future."

With platforms like AppMaster.io paving the way for no-code development and their applications, the new AI-powered automations within IFTTT can aid in streamlining content creation for app and web developers working on projects with tight timelines.