Byju's, the Indian edtech powerhouse, has revealed three transformer models to improve its overall service quality, streamline the learning process, and provide a customized experience for students as the company goes all-in on AI technology to transform numerous aspects of its operations.

The first model, dubbed Badri, is a predictive AI algorithm designed to identify when learners may start struggling with specific concepts. Strategically offering recommendations to fill any knowledge gaps, Badri supports continuous learning journeys. The second model, MathGPT, is a specialized software that helps students solve math problems with easy-to-understand analogies and visual aids. Finally, the TeacherGPT model serves as an AI-powered assistant, giving personalized assistance to learners while also evaluating their responses.

By incorporating students' passions and interests, Byju's AI system demonstrates an advanced ability to make learning more engaging by contextualizing instruction. For example, for a cricket enthusiast, the AI model can customize its approach, using cricket-related examples to clarify complex concepts.

India's most valuable startup disclosed that its transformer models, part of Byju's "Wiz" suite, have been meticulously trained on their extensive student base's billions of touch points. The models boast an accuracy rate of approximately 87% and have been carefully adjusted to stay within the respective curriculum's boundaries, according to Dev Roy, Byju's Chief Innovation and Learning Officer.

Byju's is also utilizing ChatGPT to generate content, establishing cost-efficiency and safeguards to optimize the transformer models. Virtually every aspect of a student's experience on the platform will be influenced by these transformers, said Roy. Badri has been deployed across Byju's flagship service to monitor students' learning progress, constantly adjusting based on their consumption patterns and offering personalized recommendations tailored to individual needs.

Roy showcased in a demo how MathGPT uses data from GeoAlgebra, a startup the edtech firm acquired in 2021, to provide real-time solutions and visual aids for complex mathematical equations. He stated that Byju's aims to incorporate AI into all its services in the coming quarters.

AI technology has already been internally implemented within several of Byju's verticals to further optimize operations, co-founder Divya Gokulnath mentioned. One such example is the process of assessing a class's quality by evaluating the teacher's use of analogies for explaining concepts.

Despite this, Gokulnath stressed that Byju's has no intention of replacing moderators, content creators, or teachers with the AI suites, which have been in development for over a year and a half.

Byju's executives are confident that the development and deployment of AI models will have a positive impact on numerous aspects of the business, including its bottom line. Students' exposure to these AI models is expected to yield significant benefits, leading to substantial improvements in their academic progress.

The company also confirmed that it is working on its own large language models. With the introduction of generative AI solutions like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, the edtech market is experiencing a considerable shift, raising the stakes for competitors. Some services that fail to leverage AI in their offerings could potentially face obsolescence, as exemplified by Chegg, an edtech player whose shares plunged over 60% this year due to competition from AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT.

