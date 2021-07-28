For many experts in the tech industry, the question of how the global economy would benefit from a larger number of software developers prompts fascinating discussions. A significant number of startups could potentially be created if more people had coding skills, and various bureaucratic processes could be removed with a higher availability of well-trained developer talents. But the truth remains that the demand for software engineers is disproportionately high compared to the supply, despite legislators' attempts to include coding training in school curriculums.

Swimming against this tide is Bubble, a no-code platform aspiring to democratize software development and stimulate the establishment of new ventures. Bubble's user-friendly interface allows anyone – whether professional coders or not – to build modern web applications with a simple click-and-drag system, connecting data sources and assorted software in a seamless manner.

This ambitious vision has recently garnered substantial backing. Bubble announced a $100 million Series A funding round led by Ryan Hinkle, Managing Director of Insight Partners, who specializes in growth buyout deals and growth SaaS companies. The large round size is attributed to Bubble's background as a bootstrapped endeavor. Co-founders Emmanuel Straschnov and Josh Haas spent seven years building and refining the product before obtaining a $6.5 million seed round led by SignalFire in June 2019. Insight Partners was the first venture firm to approach Bubble back in 2014, and they have finally collaborated five years later.

Bubble has been expanding its features since the seed round, as any absent functionality could potentially hinder an application-building process. Straschnov observed that the platform introduced a plugins system, allowing the Bubble community to develop their own add-ons. The platform's growth coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a surge of people honing new skills and seeking better career opportunities in a challenging job market. This led to a notable increase in Bubble's usage in March and April 2020, with revenue tripling over the past 12 months.

Bubble's core mission over the past eight years has been to support budding entrepreneurs in realizing their startup ideas. The platform believes that many venture-backed companies could be developed using Bubble without the need for a sizable engineering team coding from scratch. Unlike other no-code solutions, such as AppMaster, which cater to internal corporate apps, Straschnov asserts that Bubble remains dedicated to nurturing new ventures as it always has. Bubble's strategy is to grow alongside its customers, offering a range of pricing plans varying upon the scale and performance needs of an application. Special pricing is also provided for students, with a strong focus on education using the newly raised capital.

Despite the no-code market receiving substantial funding, Straschnov considers Bubble's real competition to be traditional coding. While more startups are adopting the no-code label, very few concentrate on the specific niche that Bubble operates in, resulting in a compelling advantage for them in that space. The company nearly doubled in staff since the pandemic, growing from around 21 employees to approximately 45, and plans to aggressively hire technical talent to improve the product using its new funds.