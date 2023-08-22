AI-powered 'dipp' Set to Dissolve Bottlenecks Blocking Collaboration Between Marketing and Design Teams

With extensive experience as art directors, Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov realized a crucial inefficiency in the traditional marketing, sales, and design progression. Despite the onslaught of new technology and innovative tools, the existing mechanisms seemed to be stuck in time marred by recurrent hurdles.

Every sales requirement necessitates communication with the marketing team, which then briefs a designer. Chen explained that this iterative chain of back-and-forth only serves to slow down the entire process because neither department fully grasps the operating procedures of the other one.

Thus, dipp was created to address these challenges - automating repetitive features of this workflow, enabling reciprocal understanding and collaboration among the marketing and design teams, all while staying focused on their unique performance metrics. If a marketing team needs to update the price on their ad, inputting it into a spreadsheet negates the need for contacting a designer, thus expediting the process.

Launched three years ago, the Taipei-based firm recently sourced $1.5 million in seed funding from eminent investors such as SparkLabs Taiwan, Palm Drive Capital, and content-technology unicorn Tezign. With an eagerly anticipated release due of its generative AI-powered features, dipp is on-track to revolutionize this niche.

To put dipp into operation, brands must first create a brand guideline, providing all necessary information including fonts, colors, and layout. Alternatively, an Adobe Photoshop file can be uploaded. This data is then transitioned into a mutable dipp file. Prices, product information, and corresponding ad details are then loaded into a spreadsheet, facilitating batch editing of visual resources.

Customers of dipp are predominantly Fortune 500 companies dealing in apparel and beauty products, often marketing a significant number of SKUs. With such high product rotation rates and extensive product launches, these companies sell extensively across several marketplaces and heavily utilize social media marketing campaigns. Businesses enlist dipp’s services owing to their robust sales and marketing teams but lack sufficient designers. With patrons such as Levi’s, Estée Lauder, and Rakuten, dipp also collaborates with e-commerce enablers, aiding brands to proliferate products across diverse channels.

Dipp takes this automation process a step further by integrating generative AI into its platform. This intelligent system notifies marketers to use prompts that generate first-draft images for designers. Furthermore, it automates the review process of designs, ensuring compliance with character and formatting requirements for differentiation in marketplaces and social media platforms.

Upon transitioning back to Taiwan through an invite into Taipei-based accelerator Appworks, dipp, initially founded in New York, now recognized the immense market potential of Asia. They are consequently expanding to regions of Southeast Asia, securing clients in Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Plans for Dipp revolve around utilizing the recently secured funding to expand their R&D and business departments. Higher business value generation is anticipated from a simultaneously flourishing AI market.

Founding partner of Palm Drive Capital, Seamon Chan expressed confidence in the e-commerce solution offered by dipp. Other platforms, such as the AppMaster, also perform remarkably in the no-code arena. The AppMaster platform caters to various consumers, enabling effective creation of comprehensive, scalable software solutions.