Best Jira alternatives in 2022

Are you looking for the best Jira alternatives for your project management needs? If Yes, this article is for you. Jira is a great and popular project management tool among developers for their software development teams, testing, and business management to manage their work. Initially, it came into being an issue detector. It has evolved as a strong management instrument for all kinds and purposes. That is why it's called the jack of all trades in the software development teams and management domain.

Jira is still one of the top software for bug and issue hunting within the software or when it comes to project management tools. With this huge success, it has more than 1800k active users, increasing with the passing days. Jira is all good, but some addressed issues enable clients and businesses to look up Jira alternatives for several reasons, regardless of their popularity.

What is Jira?

Jira software is one of the extensively used project management tools for teams working on software. Almost 100,000 consumers across 190 countries are using Jira by Atlassian. All software development teams, whether it has one person working on it or 200+, prefer Jira because it is the best option for an Agile project. There are also many plus points of Jira that make it more appealing: Scrum boards, Kanban boards, and Roadmap features. Despite this, teams frequently face issues because of the old-fashioned functionality and complicated user interface. Jira's annual plans can cost up to $12,000, so its users frequently search for Jira alternatives.

Key features of Jira Software

Without a doubt, Jira is an all-in-one solution for finding bugs and tracking progress and a comprehensive project management tool that offers a free trial. Jira, your tech team, and your project management team, like the majority of others, will benefit greatly from using this tool to manage projects. The key features of Jira software work as follows:

Work on customized agile approach as agile project management software

Bug tracking

Time tracking

Task management

All unlimited projects

Resource management

Task tracking

Manage workflow automation

Work as cloud-based collaboration software

Software team tracking

Establish a business plan

It lets you establish permission settings

It lets your complete scrum projects

Incident investigation for release management

Jira Software has four pricing plans:

Free - always free, can include up to 10 users, for small enterprises to schedule and follow the track of work better. Supports one project with basic roadmaps.

- always free, can include up to 10 users, for small enterprises to schedule and follow the track of work better. Supports one project with basic roadmaps. Standard - USD 7.75/user/month, great for enterprises trying to secure a name in the market and increase their value by streamlining the workflow with teamwork. Supports up to 35 000 users in total. Supports one project only with basic roadmaps and project management.

- USD 7.75/user/month, great for enterprises trying to secure a name in the market and increase their value by streamlining the workflow with teamwork. Supports up to 35 000 users in total. Supports one project only with basic roadmaps and project management. Premium - USD 15.25/user/month, for the enterprise that ought to raise their business and the options by which they can easily collaborate with the teams and track work efficiently. Supports up to 35 000 users in total. They are used for multi projects with advanced roadmaps and project management.

- USD 15.25/user/month, for the enterprise that ought to raise their business and the options by which they can easily collaborate with the teams and track work efficiently. Supports up to 35 000 users in total. They are used for multi projects with advanced roadmaps and project management. Enterprise - billed annually. This is the custom enterprise plan tailor-made for your organization as per your desired needs. It is great for larger widespread, and global-scale companies looking for security and management requirements. Supports up to 35000 users in total. They were used for multi projects. Everything from complete project management to analytics to advance roadmaps is included in the plan.

Why look for Jira alternatives?

When there are so many benefits and points in the Jira software, the question arises of why to look for Jira alternatives as a project management tool. There are some facts to look for before your signup for Jira software. With the positive points, the Jira software has some negative points too that are often unavoidable. It makes a huge difference if you look for Jira alternatives as your project management software.

Jira alternatives need increasing as it is a complex software that kills user time and energy to understand. Jira solely supports IT departments, whereas other departments, such as marketing, and customer care, are forced to use it. Let's check why!

Difficult to learn

Jira Software users claim that it is hard to learn as it is clumsy, and the biggest thing is how frustrating it may be to use this program daily. It may take centuries to understand if you want to master a complex project. Not just non-technical users but software development teams find it difficult to understand. As a result, not everyone can use it, so teams find it hard to connect with everyone using Jira and leave this.

Outdated interface

Software with user-friendly interfaces tends to be more of a productivity platform, allowing users to customize according to their needs easily. But the Jira interface is outdated, restricting users to customizing as per their needs. Plus, it requires lots of time and effort to learn its outdated interface.

Limited assignees

If you are using Jira, it means you are working on a complex project which requires teamwork. It is hard for a single person to create a whole project alone. This is where Jira lacks, as users can spectate your work and pass their comments on the project. But it doesn't permit assigning multiple users to work on a project or multiple projects.

Hard to migrate

If you want to migrate your app from Jira to any other project management software, it's a big NO! Because you can find the import option on Jira, there is no option for Export. Plus, there are plenty of plugins in the market that make everything possible on the internet, but when it comes to Jira, no plugin allows you to export your project on any other platform but import. The second frustrating thing is it forces you to launch or move your software to cloud-based collaboration software only.

High price

If you are considering migrating to Jira's cloud, it will cost you more than many other less expensive and easy-to-use project management software. So why are you willing to pay more? And get an outdated interface that is hard to use? Furthermore, if you are thinking of going for a free plan of Jira, it will give you limited automation and stops you from using capacity planning.

Best Jira alternatives in 2022

So, if you are looking forward to replacing the in-one solution with Jira Software, listed as one of the best Jira alternatives, you can check out the options below:

nTask

The project management tool nTask has the following features:

Updated with robust features

The friendly support team

It is a nice-looking, pleasant interface

User-friendly and great for newcomers

Less complicated

Easy to customize

Bug tracking

Time tracking

Smart search

Three views on the same window - Grid, List, and Calendar

Easy to organize to do tasks and projects

Options to save filters and files in google drive

A copy of your modules can be exported as a docs file

Agile project management tool

Assign agile teams to every module

Workflow automation

Develop charts

Simple project planner

Experienced risk control

Determine and evaluate potential risks

Create and manage issues

Leverage Gantt charts

Pricing

It offers three different pricing plans as below:

Free trial of all essential features with unlimited tasks and users.

of all essential features with unlimited tasks and users. Premium - USD 3/user/month and unlimited projects.

- USD 3/user/month and unlimited projects. Business - USD 8/user/month, custom fields, and unlimited risk management.

Asana

The project management software Asana has the following features:

Most comprehensive

Several features for project management

User friendly

Change management

Friendly visualization

Efficient navigation

Each project's files are shown in a gallery format

Innovative usability

Smooth and easy task management

Workflow automation Interface

Agile management

Creating sprint plans and milestones

Smart tracking with custom fields

Synchronized reporting

The choice to export these reports to Google Drive and Google Analytics

An application for messaging that permits asynchronous communication

Customizable workspaces

Pricing

It offers four different pricing plans as below:

The free trial basic plan

basic plan Premium - USD 9.99/user/month

- USD 9.99/user/month Business USD 19.99/user/month

USD 19.99/user/month Enterprise - custom plan

Teamwork

The free project management software or tool Teamwork has the following features:

Well-established online project management app

An impressive collection of features

Strongest suit for enhancing team communication and productivity platform

Highly customizable, intuitive interface

Flexible navigation

Simplified planning sessions

Efficient tracking

Customized invoicing of expenses and budget reporting

Pricing

It offers four different pricing plans as below:

The basic feature has a free trial forever

forever Pro - USD 9/user/month

- USD 9/user/month Premium USD 15/user/month

USD 15/user/month Enterprise - custom plans

Pivotal Tracker

The project management tool Pivot Tracker has the following features:

Agile project management

Facilities to collaborate between all software teams

User-friendly interface

Designed to support teams of all sizes

Pivotal Tracker in simplifying the workflow

Workspaces for many projects

Efficient usability

Easy drag-and-drop UI

Organizing and tracking tasks and activities

A system that automatically monitors timeliness, team performance, and project progress

Analytic tracker that automatically generates team estimates on past performance

Gives a brief overview of the project's status and the project life cycle

Story blockers: keep an eye out for any hazards and problems

Pricing

It offers four different pricing plans as below:

Free trial on the basic plan

on the basic plan Start-up - USD 12.50/month/5 users

- USD 12.50/month/5 users Pro - USD 62.50/month/15 users

- USD 62.50/month/15 users Enterprise - custom pricing plans

Trello

The project management tool Trello has the following features:

Simplest yet most creative on the list of Jira alternatives

Minimum learning curve

Effectively designed to reduce frustration

The task is divided into lists, boards, and cards in intuitive interface views

Drag and drop interface

Clear, easy-to-access tabs for clear visibility

Individual function panels

Allows users to store data from previous projects, back up and secure it, and then recover it

Filter features

Easy formatting

Friendliness customization based on backdrop wallpaper and color coding for individual tastes

Pricing

It offers four different pricing plans as below:

A basic plan with a free trial forever

forever Business Class - USD 9.99/user/month

- USD 9.99/user/month Enterprise - USD 20.83/user/month

ClickUp

The free project management software ClickUp has the following features:

Newest on the list of Jira alternatives

Easy and quick flexible views

Efficient accessibility

On a single screen, navigate and switch between various modules

Drag and drop interface

Customizable workspaces like the dashboard, theme color, text size, etc.

Switching of light and dark modes

Team tracking

Time tracking for each task

Built-in plugins

Activity stream feature to track progress activity

Collaboration detection by syncing your tasks

Real-time analytics

Manage notification settings

Appoint a status for each project status to keep your team in sync

Organize tasks and projects based on their priority level

Multitask toolbar to manage multiple projects or tasks

Pricing

It offers four different pricing plans as below:

Free trial forever

forever Unlimited USD 5/user/month

USD 5/user/month Business USD 9/user/month

USD 9/user/month Enterprise - custom pricing plan

ActiveCollab

The project management software ActiveCollab has the following features:

A cloud-based Jira alternative

Easy to use

Elements of advanced project management

Simple task transfers to appropriate Kanban boards

boards Task management

Continuous time tracking for project status

Invoicing

Simple UI (user interface)

Tasks have an advanced label to indicate their current status

Determine a project's estimated cost automatically

Cost-effective

Automatically calculate the estimated cost of a project

Extremely personalized workspaces as per your individual task management needs

Built-in reports that cover all project categories.

Easy add-ons

Pricing

It offers two different pricing plans as below:

Basic pricing plan - USD 7/user/month

- USD 7/user/month Advanced functionality plan - USD 2.5/user/month

Wrike

The project management software Wrike has the following features:

Agile project management tool

Preferred by many project managers

A single platform for visualizing all project-related facts

Intuitive interface dashboard for personalization

Interactive activity stream

Easy-to-use user interface

Powerful analytics for tracking the progress and project status

Resource management

Real-time reports

Budget planning and precise computation

Great team collaboration

Customized groups for users to share files

Pricing

It offers five different pricing plans as below:

Basic free trial

Professional - USD 9.80/user/month

- USD 9.80/user/month Business - USD 24.80/user/month

- USD 24.80/user/month Marketers - custom plan

- custom plan Enterprise - custom pricing plan

Hygger

The project management software Hygger has the following features:

A powerful set of capabilities for Agile teams

Utilize an idea bank to work on projects by storing all the suggestions pertinent to project development teams

For further development, data can be transmitted to suitable Kanban or Scrum boards

or boards Idea roadmap for creating and sharing visual project state roadmaps

Simple visualization

To know about tasks and activities, Kanban boards made for convenience

boards made for convenience User-friendly interface

Quick idea filtration

Live feed of activity

Project management that is prioritized using priority charts and backlogs

Monitoring progress via time logs

ICE prioritization: widespread impact, cost, and simple prioritization methodology

Pricing

It offers three different pricing plans as below:

The free trial basic plan

basic plan Standard - USD 7/user/month

- USD 7/user/month Enterprise - USD 14/user/month

Blossom

The project management software Blossom has the following features:

A basic project management tool

Designed specifically for remote teams

Visual workflow management for task identification and progress monitoring

It makes sure a task is only given a certain amount of time

A dashboard for analytics that displays all of the pertinent reports

Powerful, simple connection with various tools for cooperation

Daily progress is checked using manual reports.

Easy file sharing with team collaboration for all members through drag-and-drop options

Pricing

It offers only one pricing option as below:

Blossom pricing is available upon request

Liquid Planner

The project management software Liquid Planner has the following features:

A complete project management tool

Ideal for all types of businesses, small and large

Smart scheduler

Automatic updates

Intelligent resource management

A built-in feature of time tracking

Quick insights on project schedules and resource workload are smartly visualized

Customized dashboards are highly customizable

Easy navigation

Personalized kanban boards

Glitch-free technical workflow

Smooth workflow

Tracking using the intelligent scheduler

Streamlined Team

Effectively communicate

Easy file sharing

Immediate project reports

Built-in monitoring budget

Pricing

It offers two different pricing plans as below:

Professional - USD 45/user/month

- USD 45/user/month Enterprise - USD 69/user/month

Bitrix24

The project management software Bitrix24 has the following features:

Create workgroups

Centralized news feed

Create customized to-do lists

Extensive features

Kanban workflow

Workload management for employees

Friendly Interface

Interesting collection of beautiful themes

Smooth workflow automation and activity tracking

Interactive stream to respond quickly and team collaboration.

Efficient project monitoring

Planning tools and smart resources help in resource management

Pricing

It offers four different pricing plans as below:

The free trial plan offers 12 users

plan offers 12 users CRM+ - USD 69/month/6 users

- USD 69/month/6 users Standard - USD 99/month/50 users

- USD 99/month/50 users Professional USD 199/month/unlimited users

Zoho Sprints

The project management software Zoho Sprints has the following features:

Cloud-based collaboration software and project management software

Designed for Agile teams

Easily divide complicated projects into smaller, and more manageable tasks

Individual Scrum boards

Gives consumers the most leverage possible for management

Easy functionality of drag and drop

Comprehensive meeting

Sprint reviews can be scheduled

Epic management in organizing and managing workflow over several sprints

Pricing

It offers four different pricing plans as below:

Free trial plan

Standard - USD 10/user/month

- USD 10/user/month Premium - USD 35/user/month

- USD 35/user/month Enterprise - USD 67/user/month

Mavenlink

The project management software Mavenlink is in one solution that has the following features:

An enterprise-level business management tool

A potent module for project management

A simple yet comprehensive tool

Offers comprehensive protection for resource planning

Fulfill extensive a business's project management requirements

Simple user-interface

Readymade templates make it simple to create and manage projects

Simple to monitor development or progress through project timelines

Work breakdown structure with categorized tasks and milestones

Resource management at the task level through resource estimation and resource scheduling

Portfolio management with customized portfolio views

Project cards of the health of your projectInteractive feed for sharing quick updates

Pricing

It offers four different pricing plans as below:

Teams - USD 19/month/5 users

- USD 19/month/5 users Professional - USD 39/user/month

- USD 39/user/month Premier - Custom plan

- Custom plan Enterprise - Available upon request

Smartsheet

The project management software Smartsheet has the following features:

A spreadsheet -like interface that offers team foundation server project management tools. With its integrated team portals, resource management, document management, and pre-built project templates, Smartsheet has a broad range of capabilities

-like interface that offers team foundation server project management tools. With its integrated team portals, resource management, document management, and pre-built project templates, has a broad range of capabilities Jira's competition is fierce, thanks to Smartsheet's assistance with project management and other administrative tasks

Project dashboards have real-time visibility

Get timely updates made by team members

Custom branding with color themes, logos, etc.

Multiple views, including calendar views or card, Gantt

Simple team collaboration through centralization

Kanban boards

Pricing

It offers two different pricing plans as below:

Standard - USD 14/month

- USD 14/month Premium - USD 25/month

Donedone

The project management software Donedone has the following features:

Precise bug tracker

Integrates problem tracking with client support

Eradicates the requirement to use spreadsheets, email, or notes

A complete central hub of anything being on the same platform

Great for small and large companies

Begin an assignment, invite your crew, and initiate logging issues

Straightforward workflow

Effortless filtering

Outlook a checklist of topics

See personal activities

Gather fast reports

Functions fantastic on smart devices like mobiles and iOS or android

Integrates with GitHub , Slack , and a lot more

Pricing

It offers two different pricing plans as below:

Collaborate - USD 4/user/month

- USD 4/user/month Outreach - USD 8/user/month

VivifyScrum

The project management software VivifyScrum has the following features:

Agile project management tool

Features Scrum

Features Kanban boards

boards Sprint objectives

It is hefty on advanced project management features

Lighter on your budget

Task & issue template creation

Burndown chart

Assigned analyses and numerous assignees to every task

Scrum metrics

Invoicing and inner documentation

Time tracking for each assignment in the app

Team collaboration and management

Report generation

Pricing

It offers different pricing plans as per the number of users as below:

USD 10/10 users/month. The budget grows as per increasing the number of users.

Redmine

The project management software Redmine has the following features:

Modifiable project management software

Wide range of built-in plugins

Effective cooperation, bug tracking, budgeting, and resource management

Gantt charts

Quick reports

Google calendars and google drive

Custom fields for problems, time analysis, user overview, and project overview

Role-based access control

SCM (system change number) integration ( SVN , Mercurial , CVS and Git etc.)

(system change number) integration ( , , and etc.) Smoothly customizable

Pricing

It offers two different pricing plans as below:

Free trial plan

Paid plan - USD 25/user/month.

Workzone

The project management software Workzone has the following features:

Simple as compared to Jira

It brings several useful features

Time tracking

Easy to use even for teams with non-technical users

Effortless file sharing

Templates for tasks and projects specific to teams

Individual workspaces for every team

Personalized to-do lists and task dependencies

Workload reports

Favorably consequential alternative to Jira

Pricing

It offers two different pricing plans as below:

Basic team plan - USD 24/user/month

- USD 24/user/month Enterprise plan - USD 43/user/month

Version One

The project management software Version One, one of the best alternatives to Jira, has the following features:

All-in-one agile project management software

Quickly adaptable

Product planning

Release planning

Sprint planning

Sprint track

Schedules, trails, and reports on all projects effectively

Great for small or large businesses

Uncomplicated to use

Easily engages all teams

Preserves contemporized project progress in real-time

Enhances persistent end-to-end delivery

End-to-end agile platform to schedule all of your projects

Enhances visibility, transmits data, and executes projects effectively

Effective portfolio management, metrics, and dashboard layout

Pricing

It offers two different pricing plans as below:

The free trial basic plan

basic plan Paid plan - advanced features USD 29/user/month.

Target Process

The project management software Target Process has the following features:

Easily adaptable project management tool

Famous commercial agile project management tool

Build diverse boards

Custom views

Quick reports

Personalized dashboards

Distraction-free overview of your project

Custom reports

Backlog story map view

Extensive Tracking throughout the project

Efficient bug tracking

SaaS integration seamlessly

Permits evaluation of the progress of numerous projects at the same time

Visual integration of the complete project data

Pricing

It offers two different pricing plans as below:

Free trial

Custom plan on demand

In a nutshell

To be conclusive, Jira is a very useful but complicated project management software, so not suitable for all businesses. The alternative, as mentioned earlier, to Jira is the best in the market. The article did all the hard work by detailing the best Jira alternatives as your project management tool. Now among them, you choose and explore them per your project management requirements and select the best one. Most Jira alternatives have a free trial version, so you can check them out one by one and then decide on your ultimate one before switching to the paid version.

Generally, before going towards the alternative to Jira, you must take into account four important aspects, including - Your choice of project management methodology, how you like to communicate with your team, the essential features you need on your project management software, and lastly, do you need migration or not?

