There was a time when app development required extensive coding skills and technical knowledge. If you want to develop an app by coding, learning how to code is undoubtedly an extensive process. Moreover, you might not get a quality product for the first time when creating apps through coding. In recent years, no-code technology has gained immense popularity due to its benefits over traditional app development.

Thanks to no coding technology! It helps individuals to transform their ideas into reality. No-code tools allow businesses or individuals to build apps without writing a single line of code. Small enterprises have shifted to no-code app development to digitalize their products and services. No-code app development has come a long way to help small and medium-scale businesses in app development that meets their business needs. If you want to initiate your new business or transform the existing one, these tools can help you in app building without seeking help from IT professionals.

Do you want to build an app using no code platform? Are you looking for the best no code platform? If yes, you are in the right place. This article will discuss your expectations from an app builder, a complete guide to creating an app with no code technology, and the steps to launch the app. Let's dig deep into the details:

Expectations from no-code platform

As a business owner, you can access the high-performance features of online app builders to build a strong digital presence. You can expect the following built-in function when using a no-code tool for app building:

1. Faster App Building

Mobile app development without any technical knowledge of coding is easy. App development using no-code tools is similar to creating a website using Wix.com through drag and drop. Using a web-based platform, you can design and develop an app for your business. Usually, these platforms provide the assistant from scratch to start with a template rather than a blank screen.

2. Customization

Once you have registered for the no-code platform, you can customize the app as per your business needs. For example, you can select a color scheme, brand logo, and content that complement your business process. The worth noticing point is that different app-building platforms offer different features and functions. You can choose any platform that suits your needs in terms of budget, app type, and development goals. AppMaster is the best no code platform that allows business owners to automate their business processes quickly and efficiently.

3. Cost Reduction

Traditional app development costs more to design and develop the application. Although app development cost depends upon the business scope and needs, it is still high. So, large enterprises opt for no-code solutions to cut down the development cost. Low-code/no-code platforms are way cheaper than the traditional development method. The reason is that these platforms only charge service fees instead of charging for the complete development process.

Top 10 steps to create an app with a no-code platform

Traditional app development refers to hiring an entire team of app developers and IT professionals to build custom software. This development method is acceptable for business digitalization, but the flaws still exist, such as project complexity, budget constraints, and unexpected delays. Moreover, this development method requires continuous maintenance by the development team. Today, companies need to be competitive and relevant to meet their customers' needs. In this regard, no-code platforms help companies in digital transformation. They offer app development solutions with greater accessibility, speed, and affordability. These platforms provide a visual interface that allows business owners to create apps with user-friendly features. Follow these steps to build an agile and quality app with no code platform:

Step 1: Get an app idea

The first step in app development software is to define your app idea and business goals. It does not necessarily require a list of features of your potential app. However, you must have a clear vision to transform your imagination into a reality. To get a clear app idea, take enough time to define your business goals, stakeholders, and end-users. Defining your end-users will help you specify that you are creating an app for Android or iOS users to your target audience.

Step 2: Select a no-code platform

First, you need to choose an app builder. The noticeable point is that not all no-code platforms offer the features you wish to add to your app. So, be cautious when selecting an app builder for no-code app development. You can consider the following parameters when evaluating a platform:

Cost

The easiest way to narrow down the list of no code platforms is by cost. Before searching, you must have a clear idea about the price range and immediately quit if an app builder is out of your budget range.

User Interface

Before subscribing to a no-code platform, it is advisable to take advantage of the free trials to check your comfortability with the interface. The reason is that some no-code platforms offer a user-friendly interface that is easy to use for beginners with no tech knowledge.

Customization

The noticeable point is that not all app builders provide all the features you need to build an app. Some app builders have restrictions, so we recommend you try the platforms that offer all the options for customization. In this regard, AppMaster is the best online no code platform with a greater ability to adjust changes.

Reputation

You can search the customer reviews who used the same no code platform for app building. Moreover, you can download the apps developed using the same platform to check their performance. If the app crashes, you will have to switch to another platform. As the reputation of a platform helps to adopt or decline the services, it's necessary to check the brand value of the no-code platform.

Step 3: Plan your app features

After selecting an app builder, it's high time to plan the core functionality of your app. Many people add features to their apps that have nothing to do with their business growth. Moreover, these unnecessary features add more cost and timeline to the development process. For example, if your app doesn't require the user location, you need not add a GPS feature.

Step 4: Choose a subscription plan

After planning your app features, you can select a subscription plan that suits your business needs. Different no-code app development platforms offer multiple subscription plans. Take your time to decide what features come at your targeted price plan. You can choose the subscription plan according to the goals of your app. For example, our app building platform, AppMaster, offers 8 subscription plans from Trial to Enterprise level (including Trial and Non-profit). You can visit AppMaster to choose the best plan that meets your business needs.

Step 5: Select a template

Today, app development is easy due to the variety of templates offered by app builders. This is the competitive edge that no code technology has over traditional app development. Templates give you the initial point to start app building that is in the best interest of your business goals. For example, if you want to build a Yoga app, the no-code platforms will offer a yoga template with different features, screens, and built-in functions. These templates are fully interactive as you can take a quick tour of app features with a few clicks.

Step 6: Design your app logo

App logo/icon plays a vital role in in-app branding. People mostly recall the app logo instead of remembering the app vividly. Smartphone users know how important it is to have an attractive brand icon. Designing an app icon is crucial as it must resonate with your business's tone. Many factors make the icons/logos more intuitive and timeless for the end-users. You can use any online tool for an icon that offers background color, text size, and color.

Step 7: Customize your app

Once you have designed an intuitive icon, it's time to customize the template as per your business needs. Template initiates your first step towards app building. You can later change the color and icon as per your business tone. Mostly no-code platforms have a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor that preview the changes you make in the app design. So, these platforms provide you with an interactive environment to see the changes. App editor allows changing the app icon, name, font, color schemes, preset themes, title bar, and header text.

Step 8: Add all the features

Most app builders have an extensive marketplace for features. You can add the features of your choice by drag and drop. If you want to add a new feature to your app, you need to give control to the features marketplace. App marketplace allows you to search for the app features or add new functionality by clicking on the Add button.

Step 9: Download the app

App builders allow you to download mobile versions (both Android and iOS) of your app before publishing it. The noticeable point is that you can only download the app if you have subscribed to the platform. For subscriptions, these app-building platforms have different prices for different plans.

Step 10: Publish the app

We hope you are clear about how to make an app to automate your business process. The last step in-app building with no code tools is publication and promotion. Once app customization finishes, the final step is to publish it on the Google Play Stores or Apple App Store. App stores issue some guidelines for app approval. Moreover, Android apps are comparatively easy to publish than iOS apps. Your app has no worth if nobody downloads it. Once the app is live on app stores, the next step is the app promotion. App promotion helps companies promote their brand using analytics and the best marketing strategies.

Why are mobile apps important for business growth?

Building a mobile app for a business is an exciting idea. There are 7 billion mobile users across the world. So, mobile apps have gained immense popularity, especially during the pandemic. Mobile apps play a vital role in building customer loyalty, brand presence, and business efficiency.

How to make money from the app?

The app development industry has huge potential to earn millions of dollars. However, it's not necessary that all the apps on the Android and iOS marketplace earn an equal share of the money. Over 5.50 million apps are available to download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, so there is tough competition in the app marketplace. You might be wondering how much you can earn from an app. So, the amount of revenue generated by the mobile apps depends on the following factors:

1. Purpose of the app

Before monetizing your app, you need to specify which problem your app will solve. The success of any application highly depends on how much it is serving the clients.

2. Competitor Analysis

When planning app development, competitor analysis is important as it helps in decision-making. It will help the companies know about the existing apps' features and all the revenue they have generated so far.

3. Target Audience

Determining the target audience helps specify the amount of money an app can make. For example, if you are building a kids app, app development services should be free. Moreover, you can choose an appropriate monetization strategy to generate revenue from your app.

Conclusion

We hope that you are clear about how to build an app with ten easy steps through this guide. You might be wondering which no-code tool is the best for the app-building of your business. We recommend you try AppMaster, a no-code platform that allows businesses to build a strong online presence. The beauty of this no-code platform is that it also provides documentation and source code like the developers do in the traditional development method. AppMaster offers better, faster, and more powerful business solutions than other app-building platforms.

Once app-building completes, the success of an app depends on the marketing strategy a company plans to reach more customers. So, the companies should plan a strong marketing strategy to stand out their business in the digital world.