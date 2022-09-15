Digitalization has led to a rise in the importance of Video, voice, and chat APIs. Customers now demand a more engaging and interactive experience from businesses, which has resulted in a need for real-time communication capabilities. Video, voice and chat APIs allow businesses to integrate features such as video calling, VoIP, and instant messaging into their applications.

This integrated feature set can provide a more engaging customer experience. This can lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. In addition, Video, voice, and chat APIs can also help businesses save money on customer service by reducing the need for human interaction.

Moreover, these are also time-efficient as the back-and-forth communication is done away with. Developers can use these APIs to easily add Video, voice, and chat functionality to their applications in no time with little coding.

10 best video, voice, chat APIs

Well, the market is full of such APIs, but choosing the best one for your project can be a tough task. Thus, we have compiled a list of the 10 best videos, voice, and chat APIs you can use for your web or mobile app project. Let's take a look:

Agora.io

This high-performance Video, voice, and live broadcasting SDK or Software Development Kit provides real-time communication services. In addition, Agora.io offers an easy-to-use API that enables developers to add Video, voice, and live broadcasting capabilities to their applications with just a few lines of code.

The API is available for various platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, and the web. In addition, Agora.io also provides a wide range of features, such as echo cancellation, low-latency communication, and high-definition voice and video quality.

Agora customers:

Its customers include some big names such as Talkspace, Hallo, Bunch app, Run the World, ARUtility, Loop Team, Pragli, TVU Networks, and MeetMe.

Features of Agora.io:

Its main features are:

Provides high-quality voice and video calls

Reduces echo and background noise

Low latency for real-time communication

Scalable architecture

Supports multiple platforms

Active customer support services

Agora services:

Live Audio

Live Video Calling

Online Education

Interactive Live Streaming

Social Communities

Recording

Real-Time Messaging

Retail

Gaming

Telehealth & Workforce Solution

Agora pricing:

Its pricing varies according to its services. For example, if you are taking voice services, it will charge you $0.99 per 1000 minutes. So, its cost ranges between $0.99 to $23,760 per month.

Twilio

This cloud communications platform provides best-in-class APIs to add voice, Video and messaging to your mobile and web applications. All its features are easily scalable and fully customized. It offers greater flexibility to use the platform as it can be integrated with any application because it comes with built-in intelligence, flexible APIs, global infrastructure, and much more.

Twilio provides APIs for various platforms such as Android, iOS, Windows, Ruby, PHP, and more. This makes it the best fit for all enterprises and developers. Moreover, if you get stuck while using the platform, its customer support team is always there to help you out.

Twilio is the best solution for all enterprises, small or big. It would engage your users from beginning to end. Its flexible API aligns with all channels with built-in intelligence and global infrastructure support.

Twilio customers:

Its well-known customers include Wix, Trulia, Airbnb, Yelp, Spotify, Uber, Zendesk, Foursquare, and more.

Features of Twilio:

Flexible APIs

Global Infrastructure

Built-in intelligence

Simplified security

24/7 customer support

Free trial credits

Programmable Chat & Video

Twilio services:

Programmable SMS & Fax

Voice Programmable Chat

Programmable Video

Twilio Frontline New

Marketing Campaigns Tool

Twilio Flex for Cloud Contact

Twilio API for WhatsApp

Twilio pricing:

Twillio is a cost-effective solution for small and big enterprises. The company offers a free trial for its various services with some credit. After that, its pricing plans start from $0.0075 per voice minute and go on according to your services.

MirrorFly

MirrorFly is a real-time chat API & SDK provider that offers customizable chat solutions for website, Android, IOS, and app development. It provides an easy-to-use API that can be integrated into any application with little effort of coding.

It also collaborates with Saab and SaaS infrastructure providers, which helps to achieve a hassle-free chat solution. Its WebRTC technology also supports the Video conferencing solution, which can accommodate 1000+ participants without hassle. Additionally, it enables you to conduct unlimited online seminars, meetings, webinars, and other online events to better connect with professionals, teams, and partners worldwide.

VideoSDK.live

This is a powerful and user-friendly video calling API & SDK. It offers rich features to develop real-time voice and video chat applications. Furthermore, it provides an intuitive API that can easily integrate into any web or mobile application with little effort.

VideoSDK.live also comes with pre-built UI components that help you save time and effort in developing your own video chat interface. Moreover, its detailed documentation and 24/7 customer support team are always there to help you out if you get stuck at any point while using the platform.

VideoSDK.live customers:

Their satisfied customers are Let's Upgrade, Miss Malini, Kajabi, Wistia, and Judge.

Features of VideoSDK.live:

Pre-built UI components

Detailed documentation

24/7 customer support

Real-time voice & video calling

Cross-platform compatibility

Multi-Party Calling

Highly Scalable & Reliable

Easy to use and Integrate

Real-time cloud

Unlimited rooms

VideoSDK.live services:

Audio and Video SDK

Interactive Live Streaming SDK

Whiteboard SDK

Real-time Text Chatting

File, Location & Screen Sharing

VideoSDK.live pricing:

This platform offers a free trial for its various services. After that, VideoSDK.live charges $0.0006 per voice minute and $0.002 per video minute. Well, they also have the option Pay as you go. You can also pay for dd-on services.

Mesibo

A powerful and real-time messaging API & SDK platform. This assists you in adding real-time chat, voice, and Video calling features to your web and mobile applications. It provides an intuitive API that can be easily integrated into any application with just a few coding clicks.

Mesibo also offers you to conduct online events and webinars with ease. You can also create a secure and private space for your team to connect and collaborate on various projects. Moreover, its detailed documentation is always there to help you out if you get stuck at any point while using the platform.

Mesibo customers:

Fortune 500, Infosys, IBM, AOL, Viacom, Music Television, and SkyLight are some of their satisfied customers.

Features of Mesibo:

User-friendly interface

Screen and file sharing

Location sharing

Cross-platform compatibility

Detailed documentation

Highly Scalable & Reliable

Mesibo services:

Audio and Video Calling SDK

Messaging API & SDK

Live Streaming API & SDK

Cloud services and Communication Platform

Mesibo pricing:

Mesibo offers multiple and flexible pricing plans to choose from. Their prices start from 1 cent and go up to according to your usage and package. You can also avail of $50 credits on signing up for the first time.

Enablex

Another best APIs and SDK platform to better meet your business communication needs. It helps you quickly build engaging Video and voice applications for your customers, employees, and partners. With Enablex, you can add real-time voice, Video, and messaging features to your web or mobile applications. It provides a user-friendly and intuitive API that can easily integrate into any application with minimal coding. Like other platforms, they also provide documentation to help you out if you get stuck at any point.

Enablex customers:

Enablex is serving a greater number of customers. A few of them are Connectable Life, BFC, Hida, RX, Technovators, Tapplent, Motherson, Paytm, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, VLCC, and Smart Events.

Features of Enablex:

User-friendly interface

Excellent customer support

Cross-platform compatibility

Intuitive API

Affordable pricing plans

Enablex services:

Video Calling API & SDK

Voice Calling API & SDK

SMS API and FaceAI

MMS API

Low code Video

Enablex pricing:

At Enablex, you can choose from multiple pricing plans. They have three categories in their pricing plan, Pay-as-you-use, Volume and term discount, and Customisable pricing.

Video

A first-class video API & SDK platform that supports you quickly adding high-quality Video calling features to your app projects. Video provides an intuitive API that can be easily integrated into any type of application in no time.

Moreover, they packed their products with detailed documentation, so you don't have to face any trouble understanding and to use their products. Businesses of all sizes can use this platform to meet their audio, and video communication needs better.

Video customers:

Concern, BCU, Air Force, ASU, Cyberfish, Demand Media, Akamai, Bloomberg, BNP Paribas, Circles, and DBee are a few of their valuable customers.

Features of Video:

User-friendly interface

Excellent customer support

Cross-platform compatibility

Intuitive API

High-quality Video and audio

Flexible pricing plans

Video services:

Video Calling API & SDK

Voice Calling API & SDK

Screen Sharing

Branding and White Labelling

Enterprise Video Management

Live Broadcast and much more

Video pricing:

Video offers you monthly, yearly, and customized pricing plans according to your business requirements. Their monthly basic subscription plan starts from $20.99 per host.

Sinch

The most efficient and best SDK platforms allow you to quickly add voice and Video calling features to your app projects. It helps you better engage your customers through these real-time communication features. Moreover, they regularly update their products to keep up with the latest trends and technologies.

Sinch provides effective integration and documentation to get started with its products smoothly. You can easily add voice and Video calling features to your iOS, Android, or web applications without hassle. The best part about this platform is that it provides a free trial for all its new customers.

Since customers:

A few of their loyal customers are Nissans, Foyer, FirstBank, Yespark, Mobicom, Nets, TeIASK, Penarol Score, Nationwide, Unitel, Budebee, and Proximus.

Features of Sinch:

User-friendly interface

Free trial for new customers

Cross-platform compatibility

Regular updates

Excellent customer support

Flexible pricing plans

Effective integration

Sinch services:

Voice Calling API & SDK

SMS and MMS

WhatsApp APIs and SDKs

Data Calling

Financial Retail

Travel and Transport

Media and Entertainment

Live video chat solution

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Sinch pricing:

From free trial to as-you-go and customizable, Sinch provides you with multiple pricing plans. You can select any plan that best suits your business requirements and budget.

Apphitect

An AI-powered real-time video calling solution allows you to add high-quality Video and audio call features to your development projects. The best part about this platform is that it offers free Video calling features for the first 1,000 minutes. Moreover, it better supports businesses of all sizes to engage their customers better.

Apphitect customers:

Apphitect happy customers are The World Bank, Mahindra rise, Dr. Reddy's, Accenture, bazaar, and 1000+ more.

Features of Apphitect:

Easy and smooth integration on all platforms

Support for all types of devices

Free Video calling for the first 1,000 minutes

Flexible and customizable pricing plans

Excellent customer support

A first-class video and audio quality

Scalable media server

TURN/ICE/STUN Server

WebRTC enables services

Apphitect services:

Voice and Video Calling API & SDK

Live Chat

Screen Sharing

SIP Trunking

Cloud Calling

SIP Trunking Number

Apphitect pricing:

Apphitect pricing plans are not visible on their website. Instead, you need to contact their sale team to get the latest pricing plans.

GetStream API

A ready-to-use, scalable, and easy-to-integrate video chat API & SDK solution that offers a wide range of impressive features. GetStream API also offers a customizable UI kit that you can use to add video chat features to your app projects. Moreover, it provides free support and maintenance for the first 6 months.

GetStream API customers:

Most famous businesses are using this solution for their communication needs, such as NBC Sports, Crunchbase, Armour, and many others.

Features of GetStream API:

Powerful video chat features

A wide range of integrations

Fully customizable UI kit

Component libraries for Android, React Native, React, and IOS

AI moderation

Group and channel messaging

Custom objects and Slash Commands

Online presence and much more

Free support and maintenance for the first 6 months

GetStream API services:

Voice Calling API & SDK

In-app messaging

Push notifications

Video Calling

GetStream API pricing:

Like other brands, it has a pay-as-you-go pricing model and monthly plans. For example, its monthly standard stream chat plan costs you $499.

Final thoughts

Today, we have discussed the 10 best Video, voice, and chat APIs you can use to add impressive Video calling features to your web or mobile applications. Nowadays, businesses need to have a communication solution so that they can connect with their customers in real time. Engaging customers is hard without a better communication channel, which may result in bad customer experiences and low conversion rates. This list of the best APIs and SDKs can help you take your business to the next level. So review them and choose the right platform best suits your business requirements and budget.

Frequently asked questions:

What is the best API for video chat to embed in your website?

Many website video chat APIs are available in the market, but not all are equally good. You can go for Twilio API, Agora, MirrorFly, and Enablex. These are the best option to embed video chat API in your website.

Which API is best for video calling?

If you are looking for the best video calling API, then you can go with the Twilio API, Sinch, Mesibo, Vidyo, and Enablex. However, you can also choose from the above list of the best video chat APIs as all of them offer excellent Video calling features.

What is the best video chat program?

MirrorFly, Video SDK.live, Apphitect, and Vidyo are the best considerable video chat programs. All of them offer a wide range of features to make your video chats more engaging and entertaining.

How do I integrate video calls into my website?

You can use any of the best video chat APIs or SDKs to integrate Video calling features into your website. All you need to do is choose the right API or SDK that best suits your budget and business requirements. Then follow their integration guide to add Video calling features to your website.

What is the best Video calling API and SDK for a mobile app?

There are many Video calling APIs and SDKs available for mobile app development. But some of the best ones that you can consider are Agora, Twilio, MirrorFly, Sinch, Apphitect, and GetStream API.