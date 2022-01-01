hands ico Rozwijaj się z AppMaster.
Dołącz do zespołu AppMaster

Czy lubisz tworzyć? Dołącz do naszego zgranego zespołu, którego celem jest tworzenie oprogramowania dla każdego. Dowiedz się więcej o najnowszych ofertach pracy w AppMaster.

Engineering

Android Developer (Kotlin)

Remote · Pełny etat

Are you an expert in Android development and desire to be engaged in a challenging and modern development process? Then we have something inspiring for you!

Engineering

IOS Developer (Swift/SwiftUI)

Remote · Pełny etat

Are you a master in IOS development and looking for a complex, exciting project that will pump your skills? If so, here is the perfect role for you!

Engineering

Backend developer (Golang)

Remote · Pełny etat

Are you a real PRO in Golang and looking for new challenging tasks to lift you up in the future of technologies? Let’s see, we can propose something!

Engineering

Frontend Developer (Vue3/NUXT3)

Remote · Pełny etat

Are you an experienced front-end developer and looking for a complex, exciting project that will pump your skills? Then we have a perfect suggestion for you!

Engineering

Customer Success Engineer

Remote · Pełny etat

Are you passionate about no-code platforms, and have a talent for tech problem-solving, identifying new opportunities, and continuous process improvements? If so, this is the perfect role for you!

Engineering

SEO Specialist

Remote · Pełny etat

Are you a passionate SEO specialist who is an expert in owning SEO strategies from ideation to execution? Then we have a really special offer for you, let's see… 

Sales & Marketing

Brand Marketing Specialist

Remote · Pełny etat

If you are passionate about information technology, know how to promote a new product, and want to gain experience in the US market, you’re welcome to join our team!

Sales & Marketing

Partner Relations Manager

Remote · Pełny etat

If you enjoy promoting high-tech products and developing a partner network, we are glad to see you on our team!

Sales & Marketing

SMM Specialist

Remote · Pełny etat

If you desire to promote innovative technologies in a friendly expert way on our social media and want to gain experience in the US market, we are looking for you to join our team!

Sales & Marketing

IT Writer

Remote · Pełny etat

Hi! Are your mind and words critical and sharp? We are looking for an experienced IT Writer, who can write quality technical instructions and guides for our innovative product!

