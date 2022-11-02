OutSystems, a prominent name in high-performance application development, has partnered with the renowned money mover and payment service provider, Western Union, to support the inception of their new digital banking solution in Germany, Poland, and Romania. By employing the OutSystems platform to develop vital applications and customer portals, Western Union can introduce products that enhance customer relationships and shape an innovative digital banking experience for the future.

Teaming up with OutSystems enabled Western Union to establish a comprehensive digital customer experience, offering users streamlined multi-currency money transfers to address an essential need for digital transformation. The adaptable user experience provided by the OutSystems platform facilitates seamless integration of Western Union applications with new platforms and customizations. Furthermore, the robustness and flexibility of the OutSystems platform supports rapid testing and modification of applications, paving the path for future innovations.

Thomas Mazzaferro, Chief Data and Innovation Officer for Western Union, said, Our partnership with OutSystems enables us to build a full-service digital banking experience, expanding our relationship with customers. OutSystems supplies the innovation and agility needed to significantly accelerate Western Union's digital transformation.

Western Union links millions of consumers to the global economy, spanning over 200 countries and territories, with support for approximately 130 currencies. The company offers a diversified omni-channel solution, bridging the digital and physical realms with its extensive global retail agent network, encompassing hundreds of thousands of locations. The impressive cross-border, person-to-person digital global network, which connects billions of bank accounts and millions of digital wallets and cards, places Western Union ahead of the curve.

Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems, explained the need for a powerful low-code solution to bolster Western Union's development team as they hasten the delivery of the company's digital banking experience, while illustrating the innovation capacity and competitiveness of the financial services industry. Financial institutions face mounting pressure to provide digital options and experiences to customers. Integrating our software development platform positions Western Union as a technology innovator in the digital landscape, rapidly innovating and evolving to deliver exceptional customer experiences, said Rosado.

The Western Union mobile apps and customer portals have been launched in Germany, Poland, and Romania, with plans for expansion into the US and other European markets in the coming months. No-code and low-code platforms like OutSystems and AppMaster.io are instrumental in developing powerful solutions for various industries, accelerating growth and embracing innovation.