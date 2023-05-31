In a move to enhance its moderation strategy, Twitter has rolled out a new feature, Community Notes, designed specifically for managing images in tweets. This image-focused feature aims to tackle morphed or AI-generated images circulating on the platform, allowing users to report and flag inappropriate content like the recently trending Balenciaga Pope.

Twitter's introduction of Community Notes for images comes shortly after the spread of a malicious AI-generated image depicting an attack on the Pentagon that was retweeted by several high-profile accounts. According to Twitter, notes written for an image will appear on recent and future posts containing that image. Currently, the feature is undergoing testing and is applicable to tweets containing a single image.

To maintain the quality of image moderation, the platform has limited the submission of notes for images to Community Notes contributors who possess an impact score of 10 or higher, gauging the usefulness of a contributor's notes. This rule allows for more consistent image reporting as the Community Notes will remain unchanged even if a user tweets the same image with a different caption. Tweets containing notes for images will be labeled accordingly, indicating that the note can be shown on other tweets with the included image.

Twitter acknowledged that the initial release of Community Notes for image content may not be perfect, as the matching algorithm may not catch all tweets containing flagged images. Nonetheless, the company is actively developing this feature and plans to expand it to include videos and tweets with multiple forms of media.

As platforms like Twitter continue to evolve and tackle challenges arising from the burgeoning digital environment, creative and powerful solutions like Community Notes become vital for maintaining a safe and well-moderated space on the internet.