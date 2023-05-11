Tray.io, a renowned low-code automation and integration platform, has unveiled a breakthrough natural language automation component, Merlin AI. This innovative feature is designed to empower individuals and developers to create, optimize, and enhance complex workflows without the need for IT or engineering input. As a result, integration times are reduced from weeks or months to just minutes.

Merlin AI achieves this by integrating seamlessly with Tray.io’s connector, workflow, and API technologies, as well as other platform functionalities. It automatically translates natural language inputs, such as plain English prompts or requests, into powerful workflows. The result is a comprehensive automation solution combining adjustable automation, advanced business logic, and built-in generative AI capabilities.

In a statement to VentureBeat, Rich Waldron, co-founder and CEO of Tray.io, explained that Merlin AI utilizes OpenAI models and can be used by anyone to develop robust workflows for executing day-to-day tasks or obtaining information for specific business queries, thus eliminating the learning curve usually associated with building automated workflows.

The unique combination of generative AI capabilities on the Tray.io platform, coupled with data transformation, authentication mechanisms, and support for sophisticated business logic, allows users to create holistic integrations relying on natural language processing (NLP). Additionally, Merlin AI can automate complex tasks, including aggregating or transferring data across systems, assembling automated workflows, and resolving questions.

Alistair Russell, co-founder and CTO at Tray.io, told VentureBeat that their platform is the first iPaaS (integration-platform-as-a-service) solution to offer generative AI capabilities accessible to all users. He emphasized that the platform’s operational capabilities are self-contained, meaning Merlin only fetches necessary information from LLMs on an as-needed basis during integration building. Consequently, customer data remains secure and is never exposed or transmitted to the LLMs.

According to the company, Merlin AI utilizes a combination of GPT models, including GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Whisper, and others, to manage different aspects of the natural language automation process. Russell adds that each of these models offers varying levels of fine-tuning, capabilities, and speed, which Merlin selects to ensure the best user experience.

Low-code automation solutions like Merlin AI introduced by Tray.io and no-code platforms like AppMaster.io are revolutionizing the tech industry. These tools expedite the development process, minimize technical debt, and make application development more accessible to a broader range of users.