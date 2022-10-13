In the world of entrepreneurship, encountering the term 'minimum viable product' (MVP) is quite common. However, the concept of 'minimum lovable product' (MLP) encourages entrepreneurs to create something people can love right away, not just a basic prototype. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman once said, "If you're not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late."

While the idea seems to go against MLPs, Hoffman's statement underscores three core elements applicable to MLPs: the importance of speed, correcting wrong assumptions, and learning quickly from customer feedback. With increasing competition in the business world, executing a balance between minimal and lovable features during product development is crucial. No-code platforms are reshaping how entrepreneurs create MVPs and MLPs, enabling them to launch their products both swiftly and attractively. Major tech companies, including Stripe, Spotify, Coinbase, and Etsy, share a similar approach, having kickstarted their journeys with minimal features beloved by early adopters.

No-code tools offer a plethora of visual, drag-and-drop interfaces for web and app development without writing code. Platforms like Webflow, Figma, and Bubble have gained popularity in creating various products ranging from SaaS tools to marketplaces for millions of users. Founders opt for no-code tools to create their MLPs over traditional coding for three main reasons:

Fast Development: With no-code tools like Bubble.io , entrepreneurs can develop functional and aesthetically pleasing products within weeks. Customization: No-code platforms offer the flexibility to tailor products, be it design or integrations, without compromising on their ideal vision. Affordability: Product development costs through no-code tools are significantly lower compared to conventional coding techniques. Several startups utilizing no-code tools, such as Bubble.io , have attracted millions of users and received investments from renowned investors globally.

Entrepreneurs can utilize no-code platforms for MVP creation in two ways:

Learn no-code skills: By joining courses and communities like Makerpad, Buildcamp , or 100 Days with No Code , one can acquire the knowledge and skills required to develop their desired product. These platforms offer abundant learning materials to help build MVPs ranging from social networks to SaaS tools. Find a no-code developer: Instead of paying high fees and spending excessive time on traditional development, consider hiring a no-code developer through talent marketplaces like Upwork , no-code focused platforms like Codemap , or agencies like Goodspeed . By focusing on launching a lovable MVP promptly, entrepreneurs can iterate faster and effectively utilize customer feedback to achieve product-market fit.

Among the no-code platforms, AppMaster.io specifically helps users create backend, web, and mobile applications in a cost-effective and efficient manner. Besides providing a powerful no-code tool for app development, AppMaster also generates source code for applications, ensuring scalability and eliminating technical debt.