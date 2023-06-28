The 2023 State of the API Report, recently conducted by Postman, reveals a fascinating trend: an overwhelming 60% of API developers are integrating generative AI tools into their work processes. This extensive investigation is founded upon the feedback of 40,000 API and software developers.

An increasing portion of developers, more than half, utilize AI technology to detect coding errors, while over a third deploy it for generating code. Notably, the area that developers expressed a keen interest in for the forthcoming year revolved around building AI-influenced applications.

A noticeable disparity surfaced with less experienced developers using AI tools more commonly than their senior counterparts. The other exception was the application of AI to automating the creation of comments and documents. Intriguingly, developers from the government and defense sector lean the least on AI tools. Yet, a staggering 65% of developers in the education sector currently make use of these tools, marking the highest adoption rate across industries. Furthermore, approximately 42% of the consulted developers shared an expectation of a productivity boost in the range of 10% to 25% through AI tools such as ChatGPT or GitHub Copilot in the next two years.

Launched on June 27, the 2023 State of the API Report represents Postman's fifth annual API professional survey. The research encompasses a broad array of topics including API tools, the future of APIs, to development priorities. Data was collected from late April to early June and anonymous, aggregated data from the Postman API platform were also included in the report.

