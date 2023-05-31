Snapchat has unveiled My AI Snaps, a new generative AI feature available exclusively for Snapchat+ subscribers. This feature enables users to send Snaps to the My AI chatbot and receive a generative Snap in return. Initially previewed at the Snap Partner Summit last month, the availability of My AI has now been extended to all users, with the generative AI functionality limited to Snapchat+ members.

Prior to the launch of the My AI Snaps feature, Snap released multiple AI-driven updates for the Snapchat app. My AI chatbot can now be added to group chats with friends and summoned with an @ mention. Additionally, the app makes use of AI for place recommendations and Lens suggestions. The chatbot has also been updated recently to respond to users' Snaps with text-based replies. However, with a paid subscription to Snapchat+, the chatbot can now return a generated photo.

While the main purpose of this feature appears to be user entertainment, practical applications have been showcased, such as recipe suggestions based on Snaps of vegetables in the user's garden. However, the efficacy of these AI-generated suggestions remains to be seen.

Privacy and parental concerns have been raised regarding the new My AI feature, as previous generative AI apps like Lensa AI have been manipulated to create NSFW images. In response to these concerns, Snap committed to integrating insights into their Family Center parental controls hub, enabling parents and guardians to monitor their children's interactions with My AI. However, this feature has yet to be implemented, with the company stating that development is still underway.

Users should be aware of privacy considerations when interacting with AI chatbots. Snap has informed users that all My AI messages will be stored until manually deleted by the user. The same applies to the generative photos experience. Users are also cautioned against relying on My AI for advice, as it is not immune to providing biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information.

My AI's introduction has garnered a mixed response from Snapchat's user base, with numerous 1-Star reviews criticizing its permanent presence in the Chats section. Nonetheless, Snapchat hopes that the My AI Snaps feature will improve user sentiment regarding the My AI experience.

Snapchat+ is an in-app subscription priced at $3.99/month. It offers a range of enhancements such as the option to pin a No.1 Best Friend, a story rewatch indicator, custom app icons, a theme editor, priority story replies, and a Snapchat+ badge. The integration of My AI Snaps adds another layer of innovative interaction for members, further diversifying the platform's content and user experience.

