In a fresh development designed to improve user convenience, Samsung has disclosed its latest inclusion to the Wallet application - a fully digital student ID support system. The beneficiaries of this enhancement will primarily be Galaxy users, especially those employing the latest A, S, or Z series gadgets. Users will now find it just as simple to use their digital campus card to access certain approved facilities and avail food services, as it is to employ Samsung Pay.

This news surfaces just as Samsung is geared up to introduce its newest devices, which involve its state-of-the-art foldable phones, at its annual keynote event, Unpacked, scheduled for the upcoming Wednesday.

For users to be able to add a sanctioned school ID to their Samsung Wallet, they will first need to install the Transact eAccounts Mobile application from the Google Play Store. After initial set-up, users can easily add the app to their wallet. This feature ensures that the student IDs continue to function on the Galaxy devices even when they are in Power Reserve mode. This way, even a discharged battery will not obstruct access to the user's lodging at any time.

However, this offering is not available across all Samsung devices. Only specific US-model phones with Samsung's embedded safe element (eSE) and that operate on Android 12 or higher are currently compatible with this feature. This includes:

In addition, Samsung is also in the pipeline to launch support for student IDs on its Galaxy Watches, set to be released this autumn. Although a precise list of supported wearables has not been provided, it is expected that at least some models will be compatible with this service.

Among the first educational institutes to lend support to the student IDs on Samsung Wallet are Penn State, the University of Florida, Central Michigan University, the University of North Alabama, and Stevens Institute of Technology. Currently, a total of 68 higher-education institutes spanning the US have granted support for this innovative feature.